Lower Hutt homicide victim was Wellington man Craig McKelvie

Craig McKelvie pictured on his way to the Upper Hutt District Court in 2006 where he faced charges of kidnapping a woman and shooting her dog.

The man who died after a serious assault in Lower Hutt on Friday was 52-year-old Craig McKelvie.

Police confirmed the Wellington man’s identity on Sunday morning. Police are yet to charge or arrest anyone in relation to the investigation.

McKelvie was found at a Mason St address in Moera, Lower Hutt, about 10pm on Friday after being seriously assaulted.

Emergency services attended the scene quickly, but McKelvie died from his injuries in hospital, triggering a homicide investigation.

Police believe friends or associates of McKelvie may have information that could assist their investigation and want to hear from anyone who spoke with him in the days before his death.

Supplied Craig McKelvie in 2005, when police issued a warrant for his arrest.

McKelvie was labelled a ‘’career criminal’’ by a judge in April when he was sentenced to three months’ detention for assaulting an elderly man, the NZ Herald reported.

In 2005, McKelvie kidnapped an Upper Hutt woman, pointed a sawn-off shotgun at her and then shot her dog dead.

He faced 12 charges including kidnapping, threatening to kill, using a firearm to commit a crime, unlawfully possessing a weapon, wilfully ill-treating an animal, reckless use of a firearm, presenting a firearm and persuading the victim from giving evidence.

Stuff McKelvie, pictured in 2006, was labelled a career criminal by a judge earlier this year.

In 1997, McKelvie was sentenced to five years in jail for his links to an attempted murder of Hooliguns Motorcycle Club member Paul Delves.

McKelvie broke the victim’s arm with a bat or axe.

Information on the homicide can be given to Police via 105, quoting file number 221015/8888, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via crimestoppers-nz.org.