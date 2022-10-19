Council assets manager denies taking $77,000 in bribes in exchange for lucrative contracts, court hears

From left: Ashish Sevta, Amar Singh and Vivek Goel on trial at the High Court in Christchurch.

A trio of businessmen are accused of conspiring in a joint enterprise to illegally obtain lucrative local government contracts while one of them worked as a council executive, a court has heard.

Vivek Goel, Amar Singh and Ashish Sevta appeared in the High Court at Christchurch on Wednesday for the first day of their jury trial before Justice Rob Osborne.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has brought a total of 48 charges against the trio.

The charges relate to a stint when Goel worked as assets manager for the Westland District Council. He was hired in 2010 but the charges relate to between 2015 and 2017.

The SFO began investigating the trio in 2017 and found a trail of unexplained cash payments, confidential spreadsheets and evidence of “serious corruption”, according to the Crown.

It is alleged that Goel used confidential information gained in his position to secure lucrative contracts for himself, Singh, Sevta and others to benefit directly from, without them being released for public tender and while accepting bribes to do so.

Both Goel and Singh face 15 charges each of corruption. Goel’s corruption charges relate to him allegedly accepting $77,000 worth of bribes as an official, while Singh’s charges are for allegedly bribing Goel while he worked as an official to gain information for a commercial benefit.

Goel is also charged with four counts of corrupt use of official information and two further charges of obtaining by deception.

Vivek Goel is charged with being the "inside man" of the operation in his position as asset manager at Westland District Council.

Singh faces single charges of corrupt use of official information and obtaining by deception, as well as nine charges of attempting to obstruct an investigation.

Sevta faces a single charge of obtaining by deception.

Travel records and cash withdrawals showed Singh was withdrawing cash and paying it to Goel in person on more than one occasion in order to obtain confidential information on how to successfully obtain local government tender contracts, the Crown said.

The trio have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Many of the charges are focused around three procurement processes, including the Franz Josef wastewater treatment plant redevelopment. The $7 million contract was awarded to a start-up company – Technoservices Ltd – with a cake decorator listed as its sole director.

Justice Rob Osborne is presiding over the High Court jury trial in Christchurch.

The Crown says the company was set up, invited to tender for the contract and formed its application all on the instruction of Goel, who had access to inside information on how the contract could be easily won and even wrote the rules around the council’s tender processes.

The jury heard Goel was a “stickler for the rules” – a front he put on to mask that he was secretly breaking them.

The second procurement was a request for quotation for asset management services which was won by Singh’s company, AMA Group Ltd, which did not have a relationship with the council prior to securing the contract.

Goel was instrumental in providing information covertly to ensure Singh won the contract, the Crown says.

He provided information directly to Singh through a personal email address on how to undercut competitors. Singh amended the application upon receiving this information and won the contract as a result, the Crown says.

Goel helped write the rules around each tender process and had access to the records of any companies that were vying for each tender, Crown prosecutor Anne Toohey said in her opening address.

He was the perfect “inside man” for his associates Singh, Sevta and others, who he would invite to participate in tender processes on behalf of their companies, before covertly coaching them through the process to ensure their application was successful.

The third procurement process Goel is alleged to have corruptly overseen was another wastewater treatment plant on the West Coast which was not named.

Goel was on the panel that decided the successful applicant and simultaneously helped write the tender submissions for his associates to ensure they won the contract, the Crown said.

Sevta, Singh’s son, is accused of helping to set up one of the faux companies which applied for the third procurement process contract.

The trial is continuing and is set down for seven weeks.