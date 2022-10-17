It was a Sunday evening like any other, until a car crashed into the living room

It was a Sunday evening like any other, until a red Mitsubishi sedan crashed into the living room.

The couple in their home on York Avenue, Napier, were going about matters as usual; she was in the back of the house; he on a couch in the living room. They were about to watch a movie together about 7.30pm when the woman heard a loud crash, which transpired to be the car, a Mitsubishi 380, smashing through a pedestrian barrier in the centre of the street.

“I heard an engine revving, then all this crashing, and I thought ‘oh my god there’s been a really bad accident’. I screamed out to my husband ‘are you OK?’, thinking there had been an accident in the street, then, seconds later was this huge loud bang,” she said.

The bang was the sound of the car smashing through the living room wall, narrowly missing the woman’s husband, and smashing an antique sideboard and a raft of heirlooms.

SUPPLIED The Mitsubishi 380 that crashed into a house on York Avenue, Tamatea, Napier.

The woman, who did not want to be named, rushed to the living room to find her husband in a state of shock, smashed glass everywhere and the bonnet of the car where the sideboard should have been.

From another window, they could see a man, aged about in his 50s, who appeared to be asleep at the wheel of the car.

“There was some guy trying to talk to him [the driver], then a woman tried to speak to him. He woke up and went ballistic, raging,” the woman said.

Pieces of the car and parts of the barrier remained littered alongside the road and on the couple’s lawn on Monday morning.

She said her husband had been “really traumatised” by the event. “Thank god neither of us was killed, or wounded.

“It’s always been our fear that one of the boyracers that race along this road would crash into our house. I’ve been emailing the council for years to do something to stop the speeding,” she said.

Immediately after the crash people were on hand helping. One man turned off the gas.

Police, the Fire and Emergency NZ, and St Johns ambulances arrived. The power was turned off for a while, and a glass company patched up the house, which still needed to be assessed by insurers.

“I’m still shaking,” the woman said on Monday morning.