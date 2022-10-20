Young shoplifters terrorising shopkeepers near Christchurch bus exchange

A male is in hospital in a serious condition after an alleged assault in the heart of Christchurch.

Shopkeepers near Christchurch’s central bus exchange say they are terrorised daily by gangs of young shoplifters – who look to be aged anywhere from 8 to 16.

Commuters have witnessed people being assaulted and robbed and say it has become a scary place.

Security guards said some offenders were armed with knives or sharpened sticks.

Their comments come as a 61-year-old man fights for his life in hospital after he was chased by a group from near the Colombo St bus exchange and attacked on Cashel St about 6.20pm on Tuesday.

He suffered a serious head injury and was rushed to Christchurch Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and appeared in court charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The teenager was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody without plea. He will apply for bail on Thursday.

People who work, commute and patrol in and around the central city bus exchange – all of whom were too scared to be named in this story – said the youth offenders worked in packs and acted “invincible” because of their age.

The Christchurch bus exchange has become a hangout spot for young people

They wore Nike and Raiders branded clothing, caps and often had their faces covered. Their antics seemed destined for TikTok, they said.

“We call them the hoodrats, and that term I did not invent”, one said. “A school kid called them that first, and we started to use it too.”

“At twilight when it starts to get dark, they spread around in groups of five,” said one retailer.

She said she was leaving her job because she did not feel safe. The mere sight of someone wearing a hoodie sends her heartbeat “through the roof”.

Another spoke of putting photos of shoplifters in her store window, only to have the offenders rip them down. She said working night shifts in Linwood was a walk in the park in comparison.

They steal from the drinks cooler and, as they do it, “they will say ‘hi’ to you, they have that much guts”, she said. She said with just one person manning the store, she couldn’t run after them.

Having more security guards barely helped as there was little they could do.

“It’s not once a week, it’s every day.”

A 61-year-old man was chased by a group of people before he was allegedly assaulted.

One young commuter said a student from her school was “punched for no reason” at the bus exchange last week. She said the offender “just walked away and said, ‘sorry, I thought you were someone else’. She was left with a fully bloody nose”.

Another saw a group of girls have a punch-up and, a few days later, some young men hit a boy and took his bag.

“[You] don’t want to even look at people while you’re there, [it] feels real dangerous”.

About a dozen young teens were at the bus exchange on Wednesday evening, dominating a block of seating by the Lichfield and Colombo St corner.

Several fights have broken out at the Christchurch bus exchange in recent months.

They could be seen yelling, running around, and roughhousing with each other, but mostly stuck to interacting with their own group.

None got on buses over an extended period, and at one point, one boy wandered outside to check whether a passing police car had “parked up”.

Some occasionally wandered outside to puff on a vape, before coming back in.

Zi, manager of the nearby Vape Vend store, told RNZ that the bus exchange was “a microcosm of all the rotten parts of Christchurch all rolled up into one place”. He said some were known sex offenders. “I had to serve a trespass notice to one last week because he would come and stare at the girls when they were working by themselves," he told RNZ.

Inside the bus interchange building, iSushi worker Huyeh Max told RNZ that young people stealing from the shop had become a daily occurrence over the past four months.

Posters advising people of police’s 111 and 105 numbers had been put up on beams throughout the building. At least one security guard, wearing the uniform of a private security company, was constantly patrolling inside the exchange.

Earlier this month commuters watched on in horror as a brawl broke out among a group of about six young people at the interchange during rush hour.

At least a dozen others crowded around the fight, either egging them on or trying to break it up, a frightened witness said. One of those involved fled to the safety of a waiting bus, but was chased and punched in front of the startled driver.

Last month, a group of young people demanded another young person’s shoes, punching him in the face at the central bus exchange. The young man’s father said he was left bleeding from the assault.

The same day, a teenager was left “bruised and battered” and another received a “martial arts-style” kick to the head during a robbery outside Westfield Riccarton mall. A 15-year-old was arrested and charged.

A bus user said she recently saw teenagers set on a group of three or four older men. She said it was “nasty” to watch and, when security intervened, the offenders simply walked away.

Two security guards have patrolled the city centre over the last three months under a pilot scheme aimed at deterring and resolving anti-social behaviour near private businesses.

A section of Cashel St was cordoned off near the intersection with Colombo St.

The Central City Business Association voted to extend the patrol for summer on Tuesday.

Association chairperson Annabel Turley said feedback from businesses and visitors was that people felt safe.

“It’s unfortunate this event [the assault] has happened in the central city,” she said.

It’s unclear what sparked the assault on the 61-year-old, but several youths are thought to have been in the group who chased the victim.

He describes himself online as a horticulturalist and landscaper with decades of experience.

A shocked friend said the assault victim was “a man with a heart of gold – a hell of a nice guy”.

He was born in Ireland, but moved to New Zealand many years ago and lived in Wellington before moving to Christchurch. He was a member of the Christchurch Folk Club and the Christchurch Irish Society.

Cashel Mall was quiet on Wednesday morning, with little sign of what had happened the night before.

He was generous with his time. Last weekend, he spent several hours landscaping a memorial garden at the Irish Society’s clubrooms, and was always willing to help out wherever he could, his friend said.

His overseas family requested privacy.

Canterbury police district's youth services manager Senior Sergeant Phil Newton said police had noticed an increase in offending around the central city bus interchange and the Riccarton bus lounge in recent months.

Addressing youth crime was a complex issue, mired in truancy and mental health, Newton said.

Police were working with various agencies to try and make both locations safer, and patrols had been increased in the central city in recent weeks.

The most important thing, Newton said, was that people were reporting crimes so police had a full picture of what was happening.

Youth-on-youth crime was notoriously underreported, he said.

- Additional reporting by Jake Kenny and Kristie Boland