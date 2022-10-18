Arrest made in relation to Hastings homicide investigation, police still seeking second man

The funeral for Darcy Strickland, the man found dead at a Flaxmere address last week, was held on Tuesday. (File photo)

Police have arrested a 22-year-old-man in relation to the death of Darcy Strickland in the Hastings suburb of Flaxmere last week.

The man appeared in the Hastings District Court before Judge Robert Spear today, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A homicide investigation was launched after Strickland and another person were found on Ramsey Cres, Flaxmere, at about 11.45pm on Thursday, October 13, following reports of an assault.

Strickland died at the scene while the other person was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital with serious injuries and was later discharged.

The arrested 22-year-old, who was granted interim name suppression, did not enter pleas in relation to three charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, breaching community detention and breaching intensive supervision.

He was remanded in custody until his next appearance on November 8.

Police said further charges were likely pending final autopsy results expected later today. Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick said police were still seeking a second man in relation to the death.

She thanked members of the community who had come forward to assist police with this investigation and urged those who had information to contact police.

“This was a brutal, callous attack which has left a whānau grieving the loss of a loved one.” Police were working with members of the Flaxmere community to provide support to those affected, she said.

A scene examination at the Flaxmere address was completed late on Friday night and police had made forensic progress at a second location.

Strickland’s funeral was held on Tuesday, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Flaxmere, following which his would be laid to rest in Te Hauke​.

Whānau earlier described the 29-year-old as a “lovely”, “soft natured” and “gentle” young man.

His brother, Jermaine Strickland​, who had just arrived from Australia,​ said Darcy would have been hard to miss in a crowd, and that the family all loved him and would miss him.

“He was one of the tallest with the biggest smile. He had that same smile when he was a kid. He knew how to light up the room with his smile.”

He thanked the Flaxmere community for their support, adding he hoped “we can all heal together and seek the closure (justice) that we all deserve”.

“We have a beautiful community here in Flaxmere. It is a community that loves each other and feels for each other.”

A GoFundMe page has helped raise more than $15,000 to get overseas family home.

A relative, who asked not to be named, earlier said the family was in disbelief about Strickland’s “senseless” death.

She said he had returned from Paris about three weeks ago, where he had been a “doting uncle” to his sister’s children.

He returned to his parents’ home in Flaxmere, just a few metres down the road from where he died.

“To be back in the country only three weeks and for this to happen,” the relative said. “From what I know of Darcy and his nature ... that's the thing that baffles me.”

She said it was “heart-wrenching” that he had been killed this way.

Flaxmere community leader Peleti Oli​, a barber, said his family was close to Strickland’s family, which was well-known in the community as “really good people” and a “big church family”.

“Flaxmere’s a small community and this has shaken me up quite a bit,” Oli said.

“He’s a super nice bloke. He lived in Australia for a while but would come home now and then and come in for a haircut and a catch-up. He was a good man from a beautiful family.

“If there’s a time to come together as a community it’s right now,” he said.

Information about Strickland’s death can be shared with police by calling 105 and quoting event number P052230650. Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.