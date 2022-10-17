Man charged over hit and run murder of Dunedin man Sean Buis

Police are investigating the death of a man in Dunedin who was fatally hit by a car. (Video first published on July 22, 2022)

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murdering Dunedin man Sean Buis.

Emergency services were called to Unity Park on Eglinton Rd on the evening of July 21 after receiving reports a man had been injured by a vehicle.

Buis, 28, was unable to revived and died at the scene.

A red Ford Falcon involved in the crash was recovered in South Dunedin 10 days later.

Police 10/7 Sean Buis, 28, was killed on Eglinton Rd, Dunedin.

“What we need to establish now is who was driving the vehicle that night, that day, or the days before and after,” Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh said in August.

A 35-year-old man charged with Buis’ murder appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Monday.

The man, who was granted interim name suppression, was remanded in custody until November 8.

Police declined to comment further.