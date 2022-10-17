Cordon at Gisborne stood down, one person taken into custody without incident

The public were being warned to stay away from parts of Lytton Rd in Gisborne on Monday evening.

Cordons on parts of Lytton Rd in Gisborne have been stood down after residents were told to avoid the area on Monday evening.

A police statement said officers were responding to an incident on Monday evening at an address following a report of concern for a person, and it was believed they might have had access to firearms.

“Police have entered the property and one person has been taken into custody without incident,” the statement said.

“They will be referred to healthcare services.”