Rape-accused a victim of social media campaign of gossip and rumour, lawyer says

A man accused of rape has begun giving evidence of his involvement with the women who say he raped them.

A man charged with raping several Wellington women was a victim of a social media campaign that had spiralled out of control, his lawyer says.

The man’s lawyer, Sam Campbell,​ told a Wellington District Court judge on Tuesday that this was based on untruth, gossip and rumour.

The 25-year-old is facing eight charges of rape, unlawful sexual connection and indecent assault.

Allegations about the man’s behaviour were made via social media in 2020. This led to several women making formal complaints to police about similar sexual assaults on them and to a police investigation.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His name is suppressed until the end of the trial.

Campbell said he would explain how the accused met these women and how they ended up sleeping with him and having consensual sex with him.

He said many of them were going to parties, drinking, having a good time and sometimes taking drugs and having sex.

“There is no judgment of their experience. It was simply a time these young people had exploring themselves and the world around them.”

Campbell said it was safe to say people had experimented with sex, alcohol and drugs since time immemorial.

The accused has begun telling the jury of coming to New Zealand with his family and how he met the women involved.

He said he met one of the women, complainant A, at a party and they hit it off. They were talking during the party and he and some others were able to stay at her home for the night.

He said he did not remember that she was very drunk.

At her home he met her in the hallway and she took him to her bedroom where they had sex.

He denied holding her down or putting a hand on her neck.

“That’s not my kink,” he said.

The trial is expected to finish this week.