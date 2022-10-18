Dog rescued from 15 metre cliff on firefighter's last day

A dog rescued from cliff face in Dunedin on a firefighter's last day (Video first published in October, 2022)

He was supposed to be at his farewell morning tea, but instead a Dunedin firefighter was on the edge of a 15-metre cliff.

Senior Station Officer Mark Dyer, who was retiring after nearly 39 years on the job, said “being a dog lover, it’s a good result rescuing a dog”.

That 90-minute operation, which involved two fire appliances, a turntable truck, and a specialist rescue team, ended with the dog delivered safely into the care of the Dunedin City Council’s Animal Service, which would try and track its owner.

Sometime Monday night, residents in the Dunedin suburb of Musselburgh heard sound of a barking dog amidst the heavy rain.

Lynn Wingfield said her neighbour had heard some barking, and on Tuesday morning her grandson spotted the dog stuck on a ledge.

Hamish McNeilly A firefighter abseils down a cliff in the Dunedin suburb of Musselburgh to reach a dog who had been stuck overnight.

''He must have been sitting there all night.''

The dog was stuck on a ‘’fairly steep slope’’ about 5m from the top and 10m from the bottom, near her property, she said.

She rang the Dunedin City Council, and then Fire and Emergency New Zealand and was ‘’very pleased’’ about the result, she said.

Dyer said his crew arrived at around 9.30am and spent over an hour and a half trying to rescue the dog, who was stuck a few metres from the top of the cliff.

The dog was reportedly female and still had a lead attached when she was first spotted.

It was initially hoped that with the help of animal control, they could safely get a hold of the dog and bring her down with the fire engine’s crane, but eventually she was carried down with the help of a ladder and abseil equipment.

Dyer said the dog was “fairly distressed” after being stuck overnight, and was delivered to Animal Services, who will now attempt to find the dog’s owner.

Hamish McNeilly The dog still had her lead attached when she was rescued by firefighters.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Senior station officer Mark Dyer was enjoying his farewell morning tea when the call came in about the stuck dog.

With the dog in safe hands, Dyer was able to turn his attention back to his morning tea.

“I dragged enough people down here, so there might be some food left.”

During his long career Dyer had rescued a couple of dogs in his day.

“Sometimes they go exploring and get out in places and suddenly realise they can’t get back.”

“Very positive way to finish, it’s really nice.”