Rising costs creates new target for thieves: the countryside honesty box

The countryside honesty box is as quintessentially Kiwi as jandals and pavlova, but for some it appears the temptation for a quick steal is too much.

People running honesty boxes across the South Island say they have noticed an up-tick in thefts in recent months.

Some blame the rising cost of living. One who has security cameras says the thieves are usually “entitled” older people driving expensive cars.

Whoever is to blame, it’s not enough to deter those who keep the tradition going.

READ MORE:

* Plant stall hit by 'opportunist' thief who stared down security camera

* Honesty boxes do the business at roadside stalls

* Waihī supports free produce stall as summer heat dries up fruit and veg



Gemma Redmonds started her honesty box in 2017 at her farm, Mount Hutt Blooms near Methven. Until November she had never experienced a theft.

The “opportunist” destroyed the shelving where the secured money box was installed – all for the sake of $40, she said.

Stuff Gemma Redmonds has run an honesty box since 2017, and had only one theft.

“I always knew this day would come. It does not affect any of our operating practises, it's just disappointing.”

Her damaged honesty box was found 18 kilometres from its original spot. “I was overcome with joy.”

“It's quite battered and has endured one hell of an ordeal. Its padlock will need replacing too.”

Since her theft, other nearby roadside stalls had been targeted, said Redmonds.

Customers to her stall had since left money under flower pots.

She said rural Canterbury had an honest community, and she wouldn’t close down the honesty system and was only doing it to “bring a bit of joy”.

“The money is not the point. To be honest I grow flowers as part of a mental health journey. When I became a mother I still needed to get outside, so I started growing flowers.”

”It is just the nature of it. If you are going to have an honesty box, you have to prepare yourself that this is something that is going to happen.”

Stuff Gemma Redmonds started selling flowers after she became a mother as a way to keep herself happy and busy.

While a happy ending for this honesty box, others don’t fare as well.

In Central Otago, Ettrick fruit and vegetable stall owner Mark Darling, of Darling Orchards, said thefts increased in the second half of 2022.

Most people were honest, but a small percentage took advantage of the system, he said.

“It’s pretty good, I lose a bit of income every now and then.

“I don’t measure it too much, but thefts have probably increased in the last six months.”

For decades honesty boxes have been a common sight on countryside roads and state highways.

The roadside stalls rely on passing customers to pay the correct amount for fruit, flowers, vegetables, walnuts, eggs and even manure.

Darling has run his honesty system for 50 years, and puts the increase in thefts down to the cost of living, especially the rising cost of fruit and vegetables.

Olivia Caldwell At $15 for seven tulip stems, Vera Yakzhik’s flowers are cheaper than the supermarket – but some still go missing.

Darling had cameras to deter the thieves, but it did not always work.

Nearby in Roxburgh, Honey By Wright owner Michael Wright said about $100 of product was stolen every couple of months from his stall on the main highway between Alexandra and Gore.

Wright had a camera set up where customers could see themselves on a screen, but that did not always stop them.

In October a young woman was caught on camera taking $75 worth of honey.

“I had this guy from Gore who stole some honey one night, he looked a bit drunk and probably shouldn’t have been driving.

Olivia Caldwell The appeal of free flowers can be too much for some, but most are honest.

“I put his photo on our Facebook page, and he called me up and said ‘can you get that off Facebook, it isn’t good for my business’. I thought that was pretty ironic.”

Every time a thief was caught red-handed on camera, Wright put it on Facebook to track them down.

Wānaka senior sergeant Chris Brooks said while the thefts may seem small scale, it was important to report them to the police’s non emergence number 105.

”We do get complaints off and on around thefts of boxes. Which is a real shame as people are using it to supplement their income as an honesty system.”

“They should report it, as a lot of small stuff may end up giving us a bigger picture. We need to know what else is going on out there.”

Brook encouraged stallholders to put up signage, cameras and take in produce in the evenings to mitigate the likelihood of a theft.

Clyde orchard owners Harry and Joan Roberts of HJ Roberts are thinking of manning their honesty box, installing a camera, or closing it down because of theft.

“They can pinch from right under your nose. You go look at your boxes, and you notice a few pieces are gone, and you're topping the boxes up constantly.”

The Roberts have owned the orchard and run an honesty box for over 40 years.

She said thefts were happening more often.

Their honesty box is on the back roads of Clyde and Alexandra. They have never installed cameras because of the cost.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Webb's Fruit orchard owner Simon Webb and his family have run the honesty box for 40 years.

In Cromwell, Webb’s Fruit Orchard has run an honesty box for 40 years.

Owner Simon Webb said when the Clyde Dam finished in 1992 and the population decreased, business struggled. This is when he had more thefts.

“People were flogging fruit and breaking in to steal a couple of bucks.”

Those who did steal fruit often weren't those struggling. He said he usually the culprits were “entitled”, older and drove expensive cars.

“It is not the ones you expect... It is their privilege to steal your fruit, they often say ‘it is just a piece of fruit’ and ‘what difference does it make?’.”

Webb has cameras at the stall and sees the thefts as they happen.

Olivia Caldwell Yatzhik owns flower Farm, Alpine Blooms near Wānaka. She says most people are honest when it comes to collecting their blooms at the honesty box at the gate.

Wānaka flower farmer Vera Yakzhik, of Alpine Blooms, said most people were honest when they stopped at her stall near Hawea Flat, but there was the odd flower theft.

She had noticed funds were lower than they should be at times.

She believed the trust system was important to keep as she loved sharing the colour and joy that flowers brought to people’s lives.

“I want the mother pulling over on the school run and buying herself a bunch. We are cheaper than the supermarket, fresher, and I love the idea of her having her own flowers.”

She usually stocked the honesty flower box with flowers that may have a twisted stem, or a smaller bloom – great for the home vase, but not perfect enough for the florist, she said.

Olivia Caldwell Yakzhik says she loves sharing the colour and joy that flowers bring to people’s lives.

“I liken them to the ugly fruit at the supermarket.”

She said fewer than 5% of visitors to her stall did not pay.

“For me it’s working, and most people are honest, it is kind of dumb to steal flowers. [For] food, people can be desperate, but flowers, why?”