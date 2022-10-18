Man who used daughters as 'sexual playthings' jailed for 12 years

The man sexually offended against his two daughters. (File photo)

A Hawke’s Bay man who used his daughters as “sexual playthings” has been jailed for 12 years and must serve at least six years before being eligible for parole.

The man, aged in his thirties, cannot be named as it would identify his victims who were between the age of 11 and 14 when the offending occurred.

The man was separated from the mother of the girls.

The girls’ mother began to suspect there was a sexual relationship between the man and one of the girls in early 2021.

She installed a security camera at an address where the girls would meet their father. After the camera captured concerning behaviour the mother reported the incident to police.

A few days later, the man arranged to collect one of the girls from her school at lunchtime. She got into his car and hid in the vehicle’s foot well to avoid detection. They drove to the Ruahine Ranges, where they camped for several days.

Stuff The man was sentenced in the Napier High Court on Tuesday. (File photo)

A member of the public alerted police to the campsite and police arrived and arrested him in late March 2021.

He acknowledged taking his daughter in breach of a parenting order, but denied any sexual activity.

He was charged and later admitted 15 charges, including unlawful sexual connection, sexual violation and rape in relation to one of his daughters, and five charges of unlawful sexual connection and doing an indecent act to the other daughter.

The offending occurred between 2017 and 2021.

He was sentenced in Napier District Court on Tuesday, where Judge Geoff Rea noted that the man continued to blame the girls for putting him in the situation he found himself in.

Judge Rea said the man had used his position of power and authority as the father of the girls to carry out the offending.

“To even suggest in any way that either of these two complainants was responsible for anything that happened is completely contrary to the facts,” the judge said.

“You have taken advantage to a completely gross extent over both of these two young teenagers,” he said.

“They were your daughters, and you have simply used them as your sexual playthings,” the judge said.

He sentenced the man to 12 years and three months in jail with a minimum non-parole period of six years.

Judge Rea told the man his name would be suppressed in order to protect his daughters.

He told him that when his daughters turned 18 they would be able to apply to have the suppression order lifted if they wished.