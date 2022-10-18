Man fighting for his life after alleged assault in central Christchurch

A male is in hospital in a serious condition after an alleged assault in the heart of Christchurch.

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after suffering a head injury in an alleged assault in the heart of the Christchurch central business district.

It is believed the victim was chased by a group of people before he was attacked.

Police said they were notified of an assault on Cashel St at 6.20pm.

Peter Meecham Officers spoke to a number of people at the scene.

A spokesperson said one person was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

At least 10 officers could be seen at the scene, outside Ballantynes, with some examining items on the ground, including a bag propped up against the shop wall.

Peter Meecham/Stuff It is thought a male was chased by a group of people before being allegedly assaulted.

A police photographer was also at the scene.

Officers also interviewed a number of people who were there at the time.

Part of Cashel St was cordoned off from the intersection with Colombo St, blocking entry to the street.

It comes amid rising concerns about anti-social behaviour at the nearby bus exchange.

Peter Meecham

Earlier this month commuters watched on in horror as a brawl broke out among a group of about six young people at Christchurch’s central bus station during rush hour.

At least a dozen others crowded around the fight, either egging them on or trying to break it up, a frightened witness said.

One of those involved fled to the safety of a waiting bus, but was chased and punched in front of the startled driver.

Two security guards have patrolled the city centre over the last three months under a pilot scheme aimed at deterring and resolve anti-social behaviour near private businesses.