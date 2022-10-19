'Hell of a nice guy' critically injured in central Christchurch attack

A male is in hospital in a serious condition after an alleged assault in the heart of Christchurch.

A man fighting for his life after he was allegedly assaulted in central Christchurch had “a heart of gold”, a shocked friend says.

It is believed a group of people chased the victim, a 61-year-old man, from near the bus interchange in Colombo St before he was attacked in Cashel St about 6.20pm on Tuesday.

Do you know more? Email blair.ensor@stuff.co.nz

He suffered a serious head injury and was rushed to Christchurch Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

READ MORE:

* $11 million could be spent on Christchurch bus interchange expansion

* Police are called to Christchurch's bus interchange at least once a day, new figures show

* Man arrested after alleged assault in central Christchurch



An 18-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident and appeared in Christchurch District Court on Wednesday.

It is unclear what sparked the incident, but several youths are thought to have been in the group that chased the victim of the alleged assault.

The victim describes himself online as a self-employed horticulturalist and landscaper.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The victim was chased by a group of people before he was allegedly assaulted.

The victim’s friend said he was “a man with a heart of gold – a hell of a nice guy”.

He was born in Ireland but moved to New Zealand many years ago and lived in Wellington before moving to Christchurch. He was a member of the Christchurch Folk Club and the Christchurch Irish Society.

He was generous with his time. Last weekend, he spent several hours landscaping a memorial garden at the Irish Society’s clubrooms and was always willing to help out wherever he could, his friend said.

The accused teenager, who is from Halswell, appeared in Christchurch District Court on Wednesday afternoon and was granted interim name suppression to preserve his fair trial rights. He was remanded in custody without plea until Thursday when he will make an application for bail.

The victim’s overseas family requested privacy.

The alleged assault comes amid rising concerns about anti-social behaviour at the bus interchange.

Earlier this month commuters watched on in horror as a brawl broke out among a group of about six young people at the interchange during rush hour.

At least a dozen others crowded around the fight, either egging them on or trying to break it up, a frightened witness said.

One of those involved fled to the safety of a waiting bus but was chased and punched in front of the startled driver.

At the time, Christchurch City Council acting resources general manager Jane O’Toole said there had been an “increase in disorder incidents” at the bus interchange in recent months.

Two security guards have patrolled the city centre over the past three months under a pilot scheme aimed at deterring and resolving anti-social behaviour near private businesses.

The Central City Business Association met for its annual meeting on Tuesday and members voted to extend the patrol for summer.

Peter Meecham A section of Cashel St was cordoned off near the intersection with Colombo St.

Association chairperson Annabel Turley said the patrol had become too successful to stop.

Turley said the feedback they had received from businesses and visitors about the safety of the city had been positive.

“Compared with other cities around the country, Christchurch is actually very safe.

“It is unfortunate this event has happened in the central city. Overall, feedback I have received is that people feel safe,” she said.

Canterbury police district's youth services manager, Senior Sergeant Phil Newton, said police had noticed an increase in offending around the central city bus interchange and the Riccarton bus lounge in recent months.

Addressing youth crime was a complex issue, mired in truancy and mental health, Newton said.

Police were working with various agencies to try to make both locations safer and patrols had been increased in the central city in recent weeks.

The most important thing, Newton said, was that people were reporting crimes so police had a full picture of what was happening.

Youth on youth crime was notoriously under-reported, he said.

Part of Cashel St was cordoned off after Tuesday night’s incident.

At least 10 officers were at the scene, outside Ballantynes. Some were seen examining items on the ground, including a bag propped up against the shop wall.