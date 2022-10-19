Teen who allegedly left man in his 60s fighting for life after attack granted interim name suppression

A male is in hospital in a serious condition after an alleged assault in the heart of Christchurch.

An 18-year-old man who allegedly left a man fighting for his life after a serious assault in central Christchurch has been granted interim name suppression.

It is believed a group of people chased the victim, a 61-year-old man, from near the bus interchange on Colombo St before he was attacked on Cashel St about 6.20pm on Tuesday.

He suffered a serious head injury and was rushed to Christchurch Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Police arrested an 18-year-old man in relation to the incident.

The teenager, who is from Halswell, appeared in Christchurch District Court on Wednesday afternoon and was granted interim name suppression to preserve his fair trial rights.

He was remanded in custody without plea until Thursday when he will make an application for bail.

It’s unclear what sparked the incident, but several youths are thought to have been in the group who chased the victim of the alleged assault.

The victim describes himself online as a self-employed horticulturalist and landscaper.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The victim was chased by a group of people before he was allegedly assaulted.

He has family who live overseas. They have requested privacy.

The alleged assault comes amid rising concerns about anti-social behaviour at the bus interchange.

Earlier this month commuters watched on in horror as a brawl broke out among a group of about six young people at the interchange during rush hour.

At least a dozen others crowded around the fight, either egging them on or trying to break it up, a frightened witness said.

One of those involved fled to the safety of a waiting bus, but was chased and punched in front of the startled driver.

At the time, Christchurch City Council acting resources general manager Jane O’Toole said there had been “increase in disorder incidents” at the Bus Interchange in recent months.

Two security guards have patrolled the city centre over the last three months under a pilot scheme aimed at deterring and resolve anti-social behaviour near private businesses.

The Central City Business Association met for its AGM on Tuesday and members voted to extend the patrol for summer.

Peter Meecham A section of Cashel St was cordoned off near the intersection with Colombo St.

Association chairperson Annabel Turley said the patrol had become too successful to stop.

Turley said the feedback they have received from businesses and visitors about the safety of the city has been positive.

“Compared to other cities around the country Christchurch is actually very safe.”

“It’s unfortunate this event has happened in the central city. Overall, feedback I have received is that people feel safe,” she said.

Christchurch metro area commander Superintendent Lane Todd said he was unable to comment about the alleged assault, as it was before the courts.

However, he said in recent weeks police had increased patrols in the central city in response to concerns about a rise in general crime, particularly on Friday and Saturday nights.

He said police were working with “various agencies and identifying those who are causing issues”.

Part of Cashel St was cordoned off after Tuesday night’s incident.

At least 10 officers were at the scene, outside Ballantynes. Some were seen examining items on the ground, including a bag propped up against the shop wall.