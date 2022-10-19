Thousands of abusive messages to man accused of Wellington rapes

A man has been giving evidence about a lifestyle of parties, drinks, drugs and sex.

Thousands of messages of abuse, racism and threats were received by a man accused of raping women in Wellington after allegations were made on Instagram.

The 25-year-old is facing eight charges of rape, unlawful sexual connection and indecent assault after allegations were made over social media in 2020.

It led to several women making formal complaints to police about similar sexual assaults on them and a police investigation.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His name is suppressed until the end of trial.

READ MORE:

* Rape-accused a victim of social media campaign of gossip and rumour, lawyer says

* Man who used daughters as 'sexual playthings' jailed for 12 years

* Jury finds Tinder cop guilty of all 87 charges after drugging and raping 13 women

* 'He's a predator': Survivor of sexual abuse by social media influencer speaks

* Social media influencer jailed for raping, sexually violating teens while they slept



The Crown has alleged the women would wake to find the man had got into their bed and was raping them before rolling over and falling asleep.

He has been giving evidence in his own defence to a Wellington District Court jury, describing a lifestyle of parties, drinks, drugs and sex.

He said drinks, drugs - MDMA and cannabis - and sleeping with each other was usual. He liked the women who he thought were interested in him.

The man said he was blind sided by the allegations made against him on Instagram.

It led to him getting thousands of messages with abuse, racism and threats. He became visibly upset as he outlined some of what had been sent to him.

None of the messages were from the complainants.

He said his address was put out on Instagram too and he and his flatmates had to leave their home. When they returned someone had broken in and spray-painted slurs on the walls.

The complainants were not telling the truth and making things up, the man told Crown prosecutor Kate Feltham.

The trial is continuing.