Brother of homicide victim says don't forget Ariki Rigby's family

The whānau of teen Ariki Rigby who was found dead in a burnt-out vehicle are still seeking closure with no arrests yet made. (File photo)

As Darcy Strickland’s whānau begins to take steps along the path to closure they’re keeping another grieving family in their thoughts.

A homicide investigation was launched after Strickland and another person were found injured following reports of an assault on Ramsey Cres, Flaxmere, about 11.45pm on October 13. Strickland died at the scene.

Police announced on Tuesday, the same day the 29-year-old was laid to rest, that a 22-year-old man had been arrested in relation to his death.

However, there’s been no similar news for the family of Ariki Rigby, whose body was found more than a month and a half ago in the back of a burnt-out vehicle abandoned near Havelock North.

READ MORE:

* Watch: Family 'hugely hurt' by tragic death of teen found in burnt-out car, urge anyone with information to come forward

* No arrests made yet in relation to death of Napier teen

* Napier shooting suspect still at large as investigation ongoing

* Arrest made in relation to Hastings homicide investigation, police still seeking second man

* Hastings homicide victim just back in country three weeks after visit to sister in France



The 18-year-old’s body was discovered in the River Rd Recreational Reserve after police were called to examine the car on September 3.

Because of the condition of the vehicle and debris from the fire, police “did not immediately identify that human remains were in the cabin of the car”.

It was only when police were again called to the scene two days later on September 5 by a Hastings dog walker that a “subsequent inspection” revealed “suspected human remains” and a homicide investigation was launched.

1 NEWS Ariki Rigby’s body was found in a burnt-out car in Havelock North. Police have launched a homicide investigation.

To date no arrests have been made in relation to her death, with Detective Inspector Dave De Lange​ describing the investigation as “ongoing”.

“We are making good progress but we still have a number of inquiries to make,” De Lange said. “We know there are people out there with information which would assist police and we ask them to contact us.”

Jermaine Strickland​, Darcy’s brother, expressed his gratitude to the community for their support, while also appealing for support around Rigby’s whānau.

“We're grateful for the outpouring of love and support you've all shown us,” he said in a post on social media. “It's time for us all as a community to give the same support to Ariki’s family and all others before.”

SUPPLIED The funeral for Darcy Strickland, the man found dead at a Flaxmere address last week, was held on Tuesday. (File photo)

He said the family had been touched by the gathering of “so many different groups of people within the community” at his brother’s tangi where he had been given an “awesome send-off”.

“It serves as a reminder to the wider community that Flaxmere is an awesome community. Like a piece of art that can be interpreted in many ways, whatever that may be.”

He was grateful that an arrest had been made, and thanked those who had come forward with information.

He hoped people within the wider community would now feel more confident in speaking up for those who were still seeking justice for their loved ones.

Police are still seeking a second man in relation to Strickland’s death, with the 22-year-old remanded until his next court appearance in November.

John Cowpland/Stuff It’s been more than a month and a half than the body of 18-year-old Ariki Rigby was discovered in the back of a burnt-out car in River Rd Recreational Reserve near Havelock North.

Mike Ngahuka​, Rigby’s cousin and a spokesperson elected by the whānau, was grateful for the message of support and those who had already shared information with police.

He issued a further appeal for people to “be brave” and “come forward”.

The local Flaxmere Destiny Church pastor, said the small community meant everyone was impacted by such events and Strickland’s death had made him “feel sick”.

“Enough is enough,” he said.

The deaths and other instances of recent violence were also of concern to community leaders, with many across Hawke’s Bay outraged by what had happened.

Ngāti Kahungunu chairperson Bayden Barber​​ said there was a lot of “fear”, “frustration” and “anger” among the community.

“It’s unacceptable. People have had enough. They don’t want to see this happening in the community.”

Supplied Darcy Strickland had just returned from Europe, where he was a mural artist, three weeks before he died. (File photo)

In addition to the two recent deaths, there had also been a number of “close calls” which had prompted leaders, alongside groups like police, council to come together to discuss what they can do.

Barber felt there were a range of issues which might be contributing to a “pressure cooker” situation across the region. There has also been a recent increase in violence across neighbouring Tairāwhiti.

”We need to be in it together,” Barber said.

Long-serving former Flaxmere Councillor Henare O’Keefe​ was looking to hold another street BBQ to bring the community together. He encouraged people to go home and “love their families” as that is where it all started.

Further information about Strickland’s death can be shared with police by calling 105 and quoting event number P052230650.

Information about Rigby’s death can be provided to police via 105 quoting file number 220905/1265. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.