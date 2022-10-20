'Hate crime' victim didn't see apology letters before offenders escaped conviction

Sam Duckor-Jones’ pink church was vandalised with homophobic and anti-semitic graffiti in June.

A man who lives in a converted, bright pink West Coast church is deeply concerned a “hate crime” has been ‘dismissed’ by the justice system.

Four men attacked Sam Duckor-Jones’ Greymouth home with anti-semitic and homophobic graffiti while he slept inside on June 2. A burnt rainbow flag was left out the front.

Two of the men were discharged without conviction for intentional damage, but the main offender may never be charged, with a judge saying it was troubling police had not pursued it further. Another man pleaded guilty and was remanded on bail.

“It is deeply concerning to me that hate crime can be dismissed by the court in such a blasé manner and I worry what message it sends to individuals and groups who hold hateful views,” Duckor-Jones said in a statement.

“The history of violence against Jewish people and Queer people is long and rotten. When it rears its ugly head, it must be taken seriously and dealt with accordingly, with the weight and care it requires. Dismissal only clears the path for more violence to occur.”

Dillan Jay Pattinson, 20, and Zacharaiah David Burges-Short, 21, were charged with intentional damage and were discharged without conviction by Judge Quintin Hix in the Greymouth District Court on October 12. Dane Alexander Lokes pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in December.

The fourth person allegedly involved was not charged, but was named in the police summary of facts as Nathaniel Romanos​. He allegedly visited Greymouth in June and wrote several anti-semitic phrases, crosses, Star of David symbols and a reference to a video game on Duckor-Jones’ home. He also wrote a biblical reference that contains a death threat.

In court police said the file had been referred north, but “Wellington don’t think it’s worthy”. A police spokesperson said police were actively seeking the fourth man, who now lives in Wellington.

Supplied Anti-semitic and homophobic graffiti and religious symbols were spray painted on Duckor-Jones’ home.

Wellington police had made several attempts to speak with him, which he had evaded.

When Romanos was asked by Stuff if he had been contacted by police, he said: “I don't know what you are talking about. I don't know anything about what you're talking about.”

Duckor-Jones said he had turned the deconsecrated church into an art project.

“It is commonly known that I am a member of the LGBTQI+ and Jewish communities. The four men planned the attack on my home for weeks, including getaway driver and change of clothes.”

Stuff From left: Dillan Jay Pattinson, Zachariah David Burges-Short and Dane Alexander Lokes arrive at the Greymouth District Court on charges of intentionally damaging Duckor-Jones’ pink church.

The attack left him feeling shaken and vulnerable but the community response was immense and loving, which helped him recover quickly, he said.

Shortly after the men were arrested, Duckor-Jones told police he was concerned the attack was a hate crime, he said.

The restorative justice session he attended with two of the men was effective, he said. He made it clear to them, and later to police and the court, that he was not solely interested in pursuing punishment.

“In my opinion that would only cause more resentment and harm. However, this never meant I believed there should be no consequences at all.”

He found out from media coverage that Burges-Short produced a receipt for a $500 donation to a charity of his choice. Duckor-Jones did not get to choose the charity and was unaware of the payment, he said.

Burges-Short’s lawyer, Marilyn Gilchrist, said he paid the money to Westreap, a rural education and activities programme, where Duckor-Jones runs an art group.

Duckor-Jones said he had not seen any letters of apology before the men were sentenced.

“At that time, I had not received, read or been made aware of the existence of any letters of apology. Following the discharge without conviction I was emailed said letters.”

Supplied Duckor-Jones says there should have been consequences for those who vandalised his home. (File photo)

Duckor-Jones said he wrote his statement with support from the New Zealand Jewish Council and LGBT rights activist Shaneel Lal.

Another member of the West Coast rainbow community, who did not want to be named, said he did not feel comfortable being visible in the community at the moment.

“I’ve been chatting with a few other LGBTQ locals and with the men being discharged we don’t feel very protected by police or the court,” he said.

“[I’m] not saying anything bad would happen, it’s just knowing that people could commit a hate crime and nothing was done about it is awful.

“It gives off an impression that crime against LGBTQ people on the West Coast is dismissible.”

A police spokesperson said police took such offending very seriously.

Police wanted West Coasters to be safe and feel safe and would not tolerate offending that made people feel intimidated, she said.

“West Coast Police will be reaching out to the LGBTQ+ community to listen and address any concerns raised by this offending.”