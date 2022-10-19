Man charged after police find DIY number plate made of cardboard

Police pulled over a banned driver who was using a cardboard licence plate. (File photo)

When police pulled over a vehicle in central Dunedin, they uncovered a DIY personalised number plate made out of cardboard.

The bizarre incident took place on Cumberland St about 9.55pm on Tuesday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The driver, a 54-year male, had “fake plates on the vehicle that were made out of cardboard, which is the reason why we stopped him”.

The man was also a banned driver, so his vehicle was impounded. He has been summonsed to appear in the Dunedin District Court.

“He has taken the initiative, and it has failed because we have seen through it,” Bond said.

“Being legally compliant is the way to go.”