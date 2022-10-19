Ute driver rams two police cars and drives across three towns before arrest

A 35-year-old man is facing serious charges after several incidents in Tarras, Wānaka and Pisa Moorings

A 35-year-old man allegedly rammed two police cars and then drove through three townships in Central Otago before being caught.

The man is facing serious charges after several incidents in Tarras, Wānaka and Pisa Moorings.

As officers were responding to a family harm incident just before 6pm on Tuesday, a man drove his Toyota Landcruiser into two police cars, damaging them.

The officers were uninjured, Sergeant Derek Ealson said.

After ramming the two police cars he drove towards Tarras on the Tarras-Cromwell Rd, then onto Wanaka before travelling to Lowburn and Pisa Moorings, where he was later found and taken into custody.

He was due to appear in the Queenstown District Court on Wednesday on several driving, assault and burglary charges.

“While this was an unpredictable and concerning incident, we want to reassure the Central Otago community that there is no further threat,” said Ealson.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has video footage of the vehicle as it drove towards Tarras, Wanaka, Lowburn or Pisa Moorings, or of the man’s arrest.

Anyone with information can contact police and quote file number 221018/3292.