Police looking for black vehicle in Lower Hutt homicide

Craig McKelvie was located at a house on Mason St in Moera with serious injuries last Friday night. He later died in hospital. (File photo)

Police are looking for a black car as part of their investigation into the death of Lower Hutt man Craig McKelvie.

The 52-year-old was located at a house on Mason St, Moera, with serious injuries late in the evening of Friday, October 14. He later died in hospital and police launched a homicide investigation.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd said in a statement on Wednesday officers were looking to identify a black vehicle, likely a station wagon or SUV.

READ MORE:

* Boutique dairy company Zany Zeus could be sold by the end of February

* Police seek good Samaritans who helped woman after attack in central Auckland

* CCTV footage brings new developments to Riverhead assault case



Supplied/Stuff Police are looking to identify the vehicle and the occupant or occupants of a black vehicle which was captured on CCTV in the Moera area as part of their inquiry into the death of Craig McKelvie.

“This is a vehicle of interest, captured on CCTV footage in the Moera area around the time Mr McKelvie was at Mason St,” he said. “We are wanting assistance from members of the community to identify the vehicle and the occupant or occupants of it on Friday, October 14.”

Information can be given to Police via 105, referencing file number 221015/8888 and clicking 'Update My Report', or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via www.crimestoppers-nz.org.