Wellington rape trial not about partying but about what happened after, Crown says

A jury is hearing closing addresses in the trial of a man charged over raping several women.

A trial of a man accused of raping several Wellington women is not about their lifestyle, the parties, the drugs or the drink, but about what happened after, the Crown has told a jury.

Prosecutor Rushika De Silva​ is closing the Crown’s case in the district court in Wellington on Thursday in a trial in which a 25-year-old is facing eight charges of rape, unlawful sexual connection and indecent assault.

Allegations were first made over social media in 2020. That led to several women making formal complaints to police about similar sexual assaults on them and a police investigation.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His name is suppressed until the end of trial.

De Silva said the jury had, over eight days, been given an insight into the lives of a group of young people, their lives in town, parties at flats, MDMA and alcohol.

However, she said it was about what happened to the young women once all that was over.

“Each had gone to sleep or tried to go to sleep and a young man who, once he was in bed with them, sexually offended against them.”

De Silva said the accused said the encounters were consensual from beginning to end, or they never happened at all. “They can’t both can’t be telling the truth.”

She said his defence was to say the six women fabricated their accounts.

She reminded the jury that people forgot things over time, but that did not mean they were unreliable.

Each of the complainants were all very different people, De Silva said. “Some may have been naive, some more attuned to the situation - some were unsure how to react - some froze, some waited for it to end and some pushed hands away.”

Souvik Banerjee/Unsplash The social media posts led complaints to the police, a jury has heard.

De Silva said much had been said about the social media storm, but the only relevance of the social media post was how it prompted the complainants to go to the police.

Defence lawyer Val Nisbet told the jury there was a real conflict between what the accused said and what the complainants said.

He said the Crown had told them that the complainants’ evidence had the ring of truth. “But if you say the ring of truth 10 times, it doesn’t make it the truth.”

He said you could consent if you were drunk, and you could consent if you had MDMA. “It might be something you regret down the track, but consent is consent.”

Nisbet said the complainants consented to the sexual activity, but even if the jury could not accept that then the other defence argument was that he believed on reasonable grounds that they were consenting to sexual activity with him

He said the young women were intrigued by the accused, and he took advantage of that, but he did not rape them.

The trial is continuing.