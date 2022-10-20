Red shoe rage a feature in exonerated gang leader's two trials

A Black Power leader has now been acquitted twice on charges of stabbing people, in part allegedly due to the wearing of red shoes.

Whakatāne man Cruz Fruean, 33, was found not guilty on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on Wednesday after a three-day trial in the High Court at Gisborne.

The jury heard Fruean had been at a party at a Gisborne house one night in August last year when a man arrived wearing red shoes.

The pair fought and the man wearing red shoes was stabbed in the neck.

The Crown alleged Fruean had taken offence at the man’s shoes, believing he was associated with the Mongrel Mob.

Red is associated with the Mongrel Mob, a rival gang to Black Power, which favours blue.

Fruean’s defence was he was the victim of an attempted assault with a knife and the injury to the man’s neck had been caused in the melee.

The jury took a little over an hour to find Fruean not guilty of the charge.

It was the second time Fruean has been on trial for stabbing a man in connection with red shoes, and the second time he has been acquitted.

In February last year a jury in the High Court at Tauranga found Fruean not guilty of an attempted murder charge and an alternative charge of causing grievous bodily harm to Wetini Ranapia.

Sam Scannell/Stuff Chaz Fruean is a senior member of the Black Power Tumana chapter. (file photo)

Fruean was accused of stabbing Ranapia through his heart at a Whakatāne address on the evening of May 10, 2019.

Ranapia, 42, was "clinically dead" for two minutes before his heart began beating again, the jury heard.

That incident was alleged to have occurred after Ranapia and Fruean, who are from different chapters of the Black Power, had a heated argument, which the Crown alleged was partly due to Fruean taking exception to some of Ranapia’s relatives wearing red shoes.

Fruean’s defence was that he was not at the address when Ranapia was stabbed. The jury took less than an hour to find him not guilty of both charges.

Fruean has a lengthy history of violent offending.

In 2011 he was jailed for three years for aggravated robbery.

In July 2015 he was jailed for two years and 10 months for injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Two weeks later, also in July 2015, he was jailed for a further four years and two months for his role in a riot in the Spring Hill Correctional Facility in June 2013. Fruean committed arson in the riot, which caused $5m damage to the facility.