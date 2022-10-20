Parliament staffer defrauds office of $55k - then pays it all back

A Parliamentary staffer who stole over $55k from his office has been given community work after paying it all back.

A Parliamentary staffer who stole $55,200 from his office in an “act of revenge” has paid it all back ahead of being given community work and supervision by a judge.

The man, whose name is suppressed but once worked for the Parliamentary Counsel Office which drafts and publishes legislation, had pleaded guilty to one charge of obtaining the money by deception.

Wellington District Court judge Craig Thompson​ said he had been in a position where he was personally trusted, but had found a way to work around the systems in the office.

READ MORE:

* More than a quarter of public servants earning more than $100,000

* Voice of a scammer: Call reveals 'incredibly convincing' tactics and how to spot red flags

* Shake-up of political fundraising rules will limit secret donations



He said he had initially been considering an electronically monitored sentence but given the man had repaid the full amount, he could see the attraction of repaying the community for his offending by doing community work.

Thompson said from a psychiatric report before him the man had several issues in his life that were affecting his judgment. He had only one minor driving matter from several years ago.

“Given that [reparation being paid] and your clean record I can accept that this was a one off somewhat inexplicable breach of trust. You have made good the substantive loss.”

He sentenced the man to 200 hours of community work and 12 months supervision.

The man’s lawyer, Val Nisbet,​ said his client did not do it for any financial gain but out of a sense of revenge for how he was treated in the workplace. He now appreciated how foolish that was and acknowledged concern over his behaviour.

Nisbet said it was most unlikely he would ever appear in a court again.

Police prosecutor Morgan Speight​ said while the man said it was not for any personal gain, it was a breach of trust in the extreme. The Parliamentary Counsel Office had to do an investigation and work to ensure it could not happen again.

The breach was not just to Parliament and the public service but the public as a whole, she told the judge.