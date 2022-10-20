Man in unicorn onesie jumps on vehicles, smashes windscreens

10:10, Oct 20 2022
A man dressed in a unicorn onesie is helped into an ambulance in the Dunedin suburb of Mornington.
Hamish McNeilly/Stuff
A man dressed in a unicorn onesie is helped into an ambulance in the Dunedin suburb of Mornington.

A sighting of a unicorn prompted an emergency services call-out in Dunedin.

The unusual incident unfolded on Mailer St, in Mornington, about 3pm on Wednesday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

A man dressed in a unicorn onesie had jumped on vehicles, smashed windscreens, and disturbed traffic, he said.

At least one car, which was parked outside a veterinarian, had visible damage to its windscreen.

The Otago Coastal Co-Response Team (CRT) – which included a police officer, St John paramedic and a mental health clinician – attended the scene.

The man was sedated and taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance, Bond said.

The man jumped on vehicles and smashed several windscreens during Wednesday's incident.
Sinead Gill/Stuff
The man jumped on vehicles and smashed several windscreens during Wednesday’s incident.