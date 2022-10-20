'Illogical investigative leaps' led to $77,000 bribery charges against council asset manager, jury told

Vivek Goel is accused of being the “inside man” in a joint enterprise – using his role as Westland District Council asset manager to corruptly secure lucrative contracts for business associates.

A “series of illogical investigative leaps” are to blame for a council asset manager being accused of taking $77,000 in bribes from associates to secure them lucrative contracts, his lawyer says.

Vivek Goel, Amar Singh and Ashish Sevta appeared in the High Court at Christchurch on Thursday for the second day of their jury trial in front of Justice Rob Osborne.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has brought a total of 48 charges against the trio.

The charges relate to a stint when Goel worked as assets manager for the Westland District Council. He was hired in 2010, but the charges relate to between 2015 and 2017.

The SFO began investigating the trio in 2017 and found a trail of unexplained cash payments, confidential spreadsheets and sensitive information – all evidence of “serious corruption”, according to the Crown.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff From left: Ashish Sevta, Amar Singh and Vivek Goel on trial at the High Court in Christchurch. The trio is accused of conspiring in a joint enterprise to illegally secure lucrative council contracts for their businesses.

It is alleged that Goel used confidential information gained in his position to secure lucrative contracts for himself, Singh, Sevta and others to benefit directly from. He wrote the rules around tender agreements for the council all while giving secret advice to associates on how to navigate those rules, the Crown said.

But his lawyer James Rapley KC told the jury on Thursday that Goel did not once act corruptly and acted “in the best interests of ratepayers and the council at all times”.

Both Goel and Singh face 15 charges each of corruption.

Goel’s corruption charges allege that he accepted $77,000 in bribes as an official, while Singh’s charges are for allegedly bribing Goel while he worked as an official to gain information for commercial benefit.

Both Goel and Singh deny any cash payments were made between them at any time.

The SFO investigation made a “series of illogical investigative leaps...false assumptions, false premises, which have led to false conclusions”, Rapley told the jury.

Singh withdrawing cash on days he met with Goel were not evidence of cash payments between the two, and were instead an example of the “illogical leaps” the Crown was making, he said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Amar Singh is charged with bribing Vivek Goel in $77,000 worth of cash payments in return for confidential information. His lawyer says cash payments to Goel were never made.

“If I withdrew $2000 today and we’re in the same town together, does that mean I paid you the money? Of course not.”

Goel is also charged with four counts of corrupt use of official information and two further charges of obtaining by deception. These relate to him failing to declare conflicts of interest and illegally sharing confidential information for commercial gain.

“He didn’t deceive the Westland District Council, and he did not corruptly disclose information as a council official,” Rapley said.

Singh faces single charges of corrupt use of official information and obtaining by deception, as well as nine charges of attempting to obstruct an investigation. He allegedly lied to SFO officers about the purpose of his cash withdrawals and payments throughout their investigation.

Singh did not make any cash payments to Goel, nor did he help him at any time to deceive the Westland District Council, his lawyer Christopher Lange told the jury.

He made a number of legitimate cash payments for business-related invoices regularly, Lange said.

Sevta, Singh’s son, faces a single charge of obtaining by deception.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Ashish Sevta, Singh’s son, faces a single charge which relates to him allegedly assisting Goel in deceiving the Westland District Council by helping him hide his conflicts of interest with clients.

The charge relates to Sevta allegedly assisting Goel in deceiving the Westland District Council, by helping him hide his conflicts of interest with companies vying for tender contracts he had oversight over.

The charge was a product of a “giant criminal conspiracy” theory by the Crown with “precious little” evidence against Sevta, his lawyer Chris McVeigh KC told the jury.

Sevta was an employee of his father’s company AMA services Ltd and worked with the Westland District Council as an asset management employee, but did not assist Goel in deceiving his employer, McVeigh said.

“He had no idea what Mr Goel’s duties to his employers were. He wouldn’t have the faintest idea, all he was doing was carrying out what he was told to do.”

The charges relate to three procurement processes enacted by the Westland District Council between 2015 and 2017, including the $7 million Franz Josef wastewater treatment plant redevelopment contract, which was awarded to a company with a cake decorator listed as its sole director.

The trial is continuing with the first of the Crown’s 40 witnesses on Thursday.