Third accused admits role in death of man who was stabbed 13 times

Jared James Little was stabbed 13 times at his home on Skerten Ave, Hornby, in October 2019.

A third person has pleaded guilty to assault with intent to injure for her role in the fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old man at his house in Hornby, Christchurch.

The woman, who has interim name suppression, pleaded guilty to the charge in the High Court in Christchurch on Thursday.

The charge relates to the death of Jared James Little, who was stabbed 13 times at his home on Skerten Ave, Hornby, in October 2019.

Thomas Issiah Ellery, Sarah Elizabeth Barry and the third accused were jointly charged in relation to Little’s death. Ellery earlier pleaded guilty to murder and Barry to manslaughter.

READ MORE:

* Man guilty of murdering neighbour over noise dispute

* Third person charged with murder 18 months after man killed at home

* Nomads gang member admits murdering associate over debt



ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A third person has pleaded guilty to charges relating to Little’s death.

According to the summary of facts, Little and Barry had been in a relationship for about two years, which ended in May 2019.

In August 2019, Barry began a relationship with Ellery. Ellery and Little did not know each other.

During October 2019, Little was “attempting to rekindle” his relationship with Barry, but she was not interested.

On October 7, a brick was thrown through a bedroom window at Barry’s home while she and Ellery were asleep in bed. The windows of a van belonging to Ellery were also smashed.

The couple believed Little was behind it and tried to find him to “seek retribution”, the summary said.

Chris Skelton/Stuff/Stuff Police at the property on Skerten Ave in Hornby where Little was stabbed to death.

A few days later, the third accused sent a Facebook message to Barry saying Little needed “a beating” for the window. The third defendant confirmed Little’s address to Barry, saying “go and get him at his house”.

Barry and Ellery went to a house on Skerten Ave where Little was staying with his flatmate.

Barry banged on the door yelling out “wake up you bastard”. She then called out “we’re going to get you anyway”.

Little became fearful and told his flatmate to hide in his bedroom. He then threw something through the kitchen window towards the couple, smashing it before going outside.

Ellery and Little had an altercation, during which Ellery stabbed him with a knife 13 times including to his cheek, back of his neck, and multiple stab wounds to the chest, which punctured his heart.

“[Little] staggered through the house and collapsed on the floor in his flatmate’s bedroom, where he died.”

During the altercation, Ellery suffered a cut to his left forearm. Ellery and Barry went to the 24-hour surgery on Madras St where Ellery received medical treatment.

About 11.25pm, the pair drove back to Barry’s address in Bishopdale where police found them a short time later.

The third accused was charged in relation to the incident nearly 18 months after Little’s death.

She has been remanded on bail to be sentenced in February.