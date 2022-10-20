Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by car in Dunedin
A pedestrian has been critically injured in a crash in central Dunedin.
Emergency services were called to Carroll St after reports a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle about 2.30pm on Thursday.
The pedestrian was taken to Dunedin Hospital by St John ambulance, and may be transferred to Christchurch Hospital, a police spokesperson said.
A visibly upset person, understood to be the driver of a blue Volkswagon, was treated at the scene.
The street remained cordoned-off, with the Serious Crash Unit at the scene.