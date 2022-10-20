Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Dunedin
A pedestrian critically injured in a crash in central Dunedin, has died.
Emergency services were called to Carroll St after reports a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle about 2.30pm on Thursday.
The pedestrian was taken to Dunedin Hospital by St John ambulance, but died that evening, a police spokesperson said.
A visibly upset person, understood to be the driver of a blue Volkswagon, was treated at the scene.
The street was cordoned-off, with the Serious Crash Unit at the scene.
An investigation into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.