Jury in sex assault case told to guard against 'weight of numbers' thinking

The defendant’s name and other details are suppressed until the end of his trial in the Wellington District Court. (file photo)

A jury has been told to guard against thinking a man accused of sex offences against six complainants must be guilty because of the “weight of numbers”.

The 25-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to four charges of rape, two of unlawful sexual connection and two of indecent assault, involving six complainants.

The jury began considering its verdicts on Friday and had not reached verdicts before 5.30pm. They will resume on Tuesday.

Allegations against him emerged on social media in 2020. That led several people to complain to police about having been sexually assaulted.

Summing up on Friday at the end of the second week of the trial, Judge Andrew Becroft told the jurors they must guard against thinking the man was guilty because of the weight of the number of complaints against him.

It was not a court of moral judgment and they should consider their verdicts uninfluenced by their personal views about sexual morality and responsibility, he said.

During the trial the jury had heard the complainants, who were younger, and the defendant knew each other, some as friends or some only meeting on the night of the incidents.

They and the defendant had been drinking at least to some extent and some had taken the drug ecstasy as well, whether voluntarily or they believed their drinks were spiked.

The judge said one of the issues for the jury was whether intoxication had affected memories of events. It also affected the issue of consent and whether complainants were too drunk to consent, whether they couldn’t remember whether they consented, or whether they did something when they were drunk that they would never do sober. Consent given and later regretted could still be consent, he said.

But consent was true consent, freely given by a person in a position to make a rational decision, the judge said.

The defendant gave evidence agreeing he had sex with the four who now accused him of rape. He said they each consented.

It was for the Crown to prove the women did not consent, the judge said.

The defendant’s lawyer said either the women consented or the defendant had reasonable grounds for thinking they did. However, the judge said it was the jury’s view of what was reasonable that counted, not whether the defendant thought it was reasonable.

On the remaining four charges – two of unlawful sexual connection and two of indecent assault – the defendant said those events did not happen.

The Crown alleged the man had a pattern of getting into bed with sleeping people after being out with them in a group during the evening.

None of the complainants went to police at the time.

When comments started appearing on social media about what had happened to others they complained to police. For most that was about a year after the alleged incident, but for one it was three years later.

The Crown said the social media comments prompted the complaints but did not influence the evidence.

The jury heard that when the defendant spoke to police he said he was not guilty and declined to say anything more.

“He was told it was his right not to, and that’s the end of it,” the judge said.

But in court the man gave evidence. If the jury believed him, or thought what he said might reasonably be true, he was entitled to be acquitted.

Even if the jury thought he was lying it could not jump to the conclusion that he was guilty. Instead it had to consider the Crown evidence to see if it proved the charges beyond reasonable doubt, the judge said.

One juror was discharged on Friday for reasons that were suppressed. The trial continued with a jury of 11.