Woman 'acted out of revenge' in shooting over brick-throwing incident

Police swarm over Travers St, Vogeltown, Wellington, after a person was taken to hospital in a critical condition. Several people were spoken to by police in the street. (First published July 2021).

A woman shot another woman after discovering she had earlier thrown a brick through her window, shattering glass over her baby.

Meretiana Jacquiline Kopua was sentenced in the High Court at Wellington on Friday to six years and five months’ jail over the shooting, which happened on July 25 last year.

“There is no doubt you acted out of revenge,” Justice Helen Cull told Kopua.

Crown prosecutor Wilber Tupua said the case involved extreme violence and the gun was fired at the victim – Delray Enoka, also known as Terry Ann Bush – at close range. The Crown accepted no elaborate planning was involved in it.

Kopua attended an address in Vogeltown in Wellington in July last year, when a birthday party was happening, to collect money for an unpaid debt from a party-goer.

Stuff Meretiana Jacquiline Kopua, pictured at an earlier court appearance, was found guilty at a trial at the High Court in Wellington in June this year of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

When there, Enoka apologised to Kopua for throwing a brick through Kopua’s window at an earlier date. Kopua then sent texts to associates requesting in code that a gun be brought to the scene, however Kopua denied that was what she was asking for.

When a car arrived with a gun, Kopua shot Enoka.

Kopua had no remorse and continued to deny the offending, but Tupua acknowledged she led a disadvantaged life, including being exposed to gang culture and drug abuse.

Kopua had self-reported as being under the influence of methamphetamine on the day of the shooting, but Tupua said her credibility was problematic. She had spent 14 months on bail but breached that twice.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A police forensics team examine the initial shooting scene at Travers St, Vogeltown in July 2021.

Defence lawyer Ian Hard said Kopua’s insightful cultural report showed a direct link between her background, upbringing and the shooting.

Kopua and Enoka were raised on opposite sides of the gang world, with Kopua having Nomads affiliations and Enoka being at the birthday party with Mongrel Mob affiliates, Hard said.

Kopua’s four children, including a baby, were very dear to her heart and she had arranged plans for their care ahead of her sentencing.

Any lengthy prison term would cause distress to Kopua and her children, Hard said, pleading that the judge be merciful and transfer her for the last few months of her sentence to an approved drug rehabilitation facility.

The shooting was an impulsive, reactionary act versus a premeditated one, Hard said.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Justice Helen Cull sentenced Kopua to six years and five months’ imprisonment.

The plan to shoot Enoka “came together very quickly” and it was “most unfortunate” that Enoka’s apology triggered it. The brick being thrown through the window could have harmed Kopua’s baby, Hard added.

Justice Cull said Enoka suffered significant internal injuries and bullet fragments remained in her pelvis. She had two surgeries and was earlier in a medically-induced coma. The injury could have been fatal.

Kopua faced traumatic abuse during her formative years and was exposed to family violence in her youth, the judge said. She took on the responsibility of her younger brother from a young age, and despite an inconsistency in her schooling she supported herself and worked when she was not pregnant.

Her ex-partner was engaged in substance abuse, but Kopua’s priority was always to provide her children with stability and give them a more positive life.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The shooting happened after the victim apologised to the defendant for earlier lobbing a brick through her window.

Her “rage ignited” realising Enoka was the one behind the shattered glass that landed on her baby. Her children were highly dependent on her and the judge accepted imprisonment would cause a substantial emotional and physical disconnect between them.

Justice Cull urged Kopua to engage in prison rehabilitation programmes for drugs and alcohol dependency and anger management.

Kopua was separately sentenced on Friday for unlawfully having a firearm, however the 6 months’ imprisonment she received for that charge would be served concurrently with her other sentence.