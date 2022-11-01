A child's death, a controversial police interviewing technique and a family's nearly 40-year wait for the 'the truth'

In 1985, 1-year-old Penny-Tui Taputoro suffered a fatal head injury while in the care of a family friend. Despite suspicions about the babysitter's story, she hasn't been charged.

In 1985, 1-year-old Penny-Tui Taputoro suffered fatal injuries while in the care of family friend Kathleen Smith. Nearly four decades later, despite conflicting evidence, lies and an admission extracted using a controversial interviewing technique, Smith has not been charged. And Penny-Tui’s family is still searching for the truth. Blair Ensor investigates.

As Gerald Taputoro approaches the old weatherboard house tears stream down his face. Shielded from the rain under a black umbrella, he cuts a forlorn figure. His wife, Anne, clutches his arm. The couple haven’t been here in almost 40 years. “The memories aren’t great,” Gerald says.

As they walk past the driveway, in full view of the house, he can barely bring himself to look. Anne fixes her gaze on the footpath in front of her. “It’s too hard,” she says.

This house, in Dannevirke, about an hour’s drive northeast of Palmerston North, is where, on July 29, 1985, their 1-year-old daughter, Penny-Tui, suffered a catastrophic head injury while in the care of a friend. The child died in hospital a week later.

On their last visit here decades earlier, Gerald and Anne asked their friend, Kathleen Smith, how Penny-Tui was hurt. They left in disbelief, unable to comprehend the series of improbable mishaps Smith said had caused their daughter’s fatal injuries.

But Smith was pregnant, so they didn’t want to pressure her, and instead left the matter with police.

Investigators looked closely at Smith, but, despite suspicions about her story, concluded Penny-Tui’s death was accidental. Nearly four decades later, a detective using a controversial new interviewing method extracted a new version of events from Smith, and she came desperately close to being charged with manslaughter.

But she wasn’t, and Penny-Tui’s whānau still don’t feel like they know what really happened to her.

“I’m not interested in being angry at [Smith], and taking her to court,” Anne says, “I just want the truth, nothing more.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Gerald and Anne Taputoro recently returned to the Dannevirke house where their daughter was fatally injured.

A happy baby, with an infectious smile

Penny-Tui Aroha Taputoro was born in Whanganui on December 28, 1983. Then the youngest of four sisters, she had tightly-cropped dark hair and brown eyes. She loved riding her red and yellow trike. The family lived in Pātea, about 60km northwest of Whanganui.

In 1984, they moved to the rural service town of Dannevirke. Gerald worked in the boning room at the local freezing works.

Penny-Tui and her older sister, Toni-Maree, attended a kōhanga reo (early childhood education taught using te reo Māori). There, Anne struck up a friendship with young child care trainee Kathleen Smith. Smith, her husband, Willie, and their 3-year-old son had recently moved south from Auckland.

As Anne and Gerald established themselves in Dannevirke, they bought a dairy. Then, a few months later, a burger bar on the town’s main street. Anne found juggling work and parenting exhausting.

She was still breastfeeding Penny-Tui, but knew she needed to stop. In early July 1985, Smith noticed Anne looked run down and offered to care for Penny-Tui at her home until the child was weaned.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Penny-Tui Taputoro suffered a fatal head injury while in the care of family friend Kathleen Smith.

Anne trusted Smith, who had already looked after Penny-Tui and Toni-Maree for a few hours at a time, so she accepted. Several weeks later, on July 28, Gerald felt it was time for Penny-Tui to come home.

By then, the whānau had a live-in babysitter (Gerald’s niece), and he missed his daughter. But when he went to pick her up, Smith asked if she could have her for one more night.

Not wanting to hurt her feelings, Gerald agreed and arranged to collect Penny-Tui after work on Monday.

‘What have I done to my Penny?’

About 12.45pm on Monday, Anne’s brother Tame Rangihaeta popped into the Taputoro’s dairy to grab some lunch. While he was there, the shopkeeper, Violet Kiriona, answered a phone call. Rangihaeta could hear a hysterical woman on the other end. It was Smith. Kiriona screamed and hung up. Penny-Tui had fallen in the bath and Smith had called an ambulance, she said.

Rangihaeta rushed to his car. On the way to Smith’s house he saw Anne in her car. He flagged her down, and told her to follow him.

The front door to Smith’s home was open. Rangihaeta found her in the hallway crying and holding Penny-Tui. “My Penny, my baby Penny,” she said. “What have I done to my Penny?”

Rangihaeta prised the child from Smith’s arms. Penny-Tui was wearing only a nappy. She wasn’t breathing and felt cold.

Rangihaeta started mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. Within about 30 seconds she started breathing again.

A short time later, an ambulance arrived and rushed Penny-Tui to Dannevirke Hospital.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Penny-Tui was a happy baby, with an infectious smile.

A series of improbable mishaps

When Penny-Tui arrived at the emergency department she was in a serious condition. She was unconscious, and her body temperature was an unusually cold 34C (normal is 36.5C). Her eyes were fixed and her pupils dilated. She was transferred first to Palmerston North Hospital then by helicopter to Wellington. There, a scan showed she had suffered extensive brain damage and was unlikely to breathe on her own again.

Neurosurgeon Dr Graham Martin noted several pre-existing injuries – days-old bruises on the child’s head, and what appeared to be scalding burns on her right arm – but she had clearly suffered the brain trauma that day, and Martin felt it was too severe to have been caused by a fall in the bath.

Anne and Gerald arrived in Wellington that night. They were ushered into a specialist’s office at the hospital and told their daughter was likely going to die. Gerald leapt from his chair, grabbed the specialist and shoved him against a wall. “No-one is turning off life support,” he said. And so they didn’t.

Early the next day, based on Martin’s assessment, police in Wellington contacted their counterparts in Dannevirke. Penny-Tui’s death was imminent, they said, and would be the subject of a homicide investigation.

Detective Reihana Paki was tasked with interviewing Smith. He picked up her and her husband, Willie, before dawn and brought them to the Dannevirke police station. The Smiths’ home was placed under police guard.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The Dannevirke home where Penny-Tui was fatally injured.

Willie Smith had gone to work the previous day. Kathleen Smith, 26, who was five months pregnant, called in sick and kept Penny-Tui and her son home with her.

Kathleen Smith told Paki that Penny-Tui was fretting for her mother, but that wasn’t unusual.

To cheer Penny-Tui up, she played hide and seek with the children. She also threw Penny-Tui up in the air, tickled her and gave her rides. Afterwards her son watched television, and she put Penny-Tui in the bath. She loved baths, Smith said, and had one every day.

While Smith was away from the bathroom getting clothes and a nappy for Penny-Tui she heard a noise. She returned, and found Penny-Tui had fallen while in the water.

Smith described what happened next: “She was gulping or gasping. I was looking at her stomach to see if she was breathing. I picked her up by grabbing her legs. I stood up holding her in front of me shaking her, hitting her back and slapping her face to try and wake her up. I also hit her on the back of her head several times with my hand pretty hard.

NZ Police/Stuff Kathleen Smith said Penny-Tui fell while in the bath at her Dannevirke home.

“Because she didn’t wake up, I screamed out to her. I was panicked. As I shook her hard she slipped out of my hands, and she fell head first onto the bathroom floor. I screamed and I got really uptight and upset. I picked her up, and she was breathing funny.”

To keep Penny-Tui warm, Smith said she put the nappy on her, and wrapped her in a towel.

“I started running up and down the hallway yelling, screaming, slapping her and tipping her upside down. She vomited in the hallway.”

Smith rang an ambulance, and then spoke to Kiriona at the dairy. By then, Penny-Tui looked dead.

Smith also described two incidents to Paki to explain some of the child’s historic injuries.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Anne and Gerald Taputoro remain grief-stricken at the loss of their daughter.

The first occurred ten days earlier, on July 19. Smith said she was driving into town when a car pulled out in front of her. She had to slam on her brakes, and Penny-Tui, who was sitting, likely unrestrained, in the back, “went flying forward and into the gear stick”. The toddler cried but seemed OK. Smith said she later saw a bruise on Penny-Tui’s right cheek.

The next incident happened on July 27, while Penny-Tui and Smith’s son were having a bath. Smith said she was away from the bathroom getting the children’s pyjamas when she heard water running and Penny-Tui scream. She returned and saw Penny-Tui’s right arm had been scalded. She ran it under cold water, and the next day it seemed alright.

Paki noted in a job sheet that Smith was crying while talking about Penny-Tui’s fall in the bath and expressed regret: “It was my fault, I was panicked, I am guilty.”

“She appeared to me to be very reluctant to talk about the main period when the baby was actually injured. I was of the opinion that this was either due to her being so upset about the incident or that she was trying to conceal something from us. At this stage, I was more inclined to the former.”

‘I was feeling guilty’

Smith’s story did not explain the severity of Penny-Tui’s head injuries. Paki’s job sheet noted she should be subjected to a further “hard-line” interview.

Detective Sergeant Brian Hewett, who’d been brought in from Hastings to lead the investigation, conducted the second interrogation. He told Smith that the story she’d given wasn’t true. He suggested Penny-Tui’s injuries would have been caused by her head hitting something solid, perhaps swinging the child against a wall. He also told Smith Penny-Tui was likely going to die. Smith started crying. Eventually, she admitted she had lied.

She told Hewett that, while playing in the lounge the previous day, she had taken turns swinging her son and Penny-Tui round by their legs.

NZ Police/Stuff Kathleen Smith said she accidentally swung Penny-Tui into the lounge wall while they were playing.

“I was swinging Penny-Tui around, and I lost my balance and let her go. She hit her head against the wall, the same wall where the lounge suite is. She started crying, but she was conscious. I asked her if she wanted a bath, and she walked to the bath. Everything else I have said is true. I didn’t tell you this because I was feeling guilty.”

Paki’s job sheet for this second interview again notes that Smith was evasive. She was emotional, particularly when talking about how Penny-Tui was hurt. Paki thought she was dissembling. “It appeared to me that she was deliberately trying to avoid going over the main issues when Penny-Tui was injured.”

‘Her death was like part of me had died’

Smith’s latest explanation still didn’t stack up. Hewett’s suggestion about Penny-Tui being swung into a wall had been based on information from police in Wellington, but medical experts were more of the view that the injuries were caused by the child being shaken and then dropped.

Dr Graham Martin thought being swung into a wall would have caused immediate unconsciousness and left a bruise or lump on Penny-Tui’s scalp. He also thought Penny-Tui’s temperature could not have dropped so quickly unless she had been immersed in ice-cold water, perhaps as a way to revive her. Detectives discussed the possibility that Smith had used Hewett’s wall suggestion as a way out.

Aaron Wood/Stuff Penny-Tui’s death did not capture big banner headlines, like other cases where children have died.

Paki told Smith experts still doubted her explanation. Again, she broke down in tears. “I have told you the truth,” she said. She hadn’t told the full story initially because she was scared of going to jail.

For days, Penny-Tui’s whānau kept vigil beside her in hospital, singing waiata, telling stories and hoping for a miracle. But on the evening of August 4, alarms started sounding, and her heart monitor flat-lined.

“I just held her in my arms, and they took all the gadgets off her,” Gerald says. “It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to face in my life, to see my daughter pass before me. I couldn’t say goodbye, her death was like part of me had died.”

‘I just couldn’t believe it’

Penny-Tui was buried at the Wai-o-Turi Marae urupā, which overlooks the mouth of the Pātea River, in the shadow of Mt Taranaki.

After her tangi, Anne and Gerald visited Smith. Until then, they hadn’t considered the possibility their friend might have caused their daughter’s death. They even defended her to detectives. That all changed after the visit. Smith told Anne and Gerald what she had told police: She’d swung Penny-Tui into the lounge wall, then the child had fallen in the bath, and, finally, when she’d picked her up to revive her, she’d dropped her head first onto the bathroom floor.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Penny-Tui’s whānau regularly visit the Wai-o-Turi Marae urupā where Penny-Tui was buried.

“I had no words,” says Anne. “I just sat there stunned. That was the story that she gave as her truth at that time. I just couldn’t believe it.”

Gerald and Anne left Smith’s home in tears. They haven’t spoken to her since.

“[I said] that if there’s anything not right here, that’s what the law’s there for,” Gerald says, “It wasn’t for me to make a judgement on her. I thought that the truth would come out.”

‘Her story just wasn’t right to me’

In a report to his boss dated September 27, 1985, Detective Sergeant Brian Hewett said Smith’s explanation about how Penny-Tui suffered her fatal injuries did “not hold any real weight”.

“I am not satisfied as to how the child obtained her initial head injury. I feel that it is quite possible that the child was playing up and was shaken severely by Smith and dropped either deliberately or accidentally; that she then put the child in cold water trying to revive it, was unable to do so, contacted the family and then later the hospital. This would explain how the child’s temperature dropped.”

Hewett concluded by saying: “I believe Kathleen Smith maltreated Penny-Tui Taputoro and that this maltreatment caused the death. I do not believe that she deliberately injured the child, and that shaking and dropping it was not done with any intent to cause it serious injury. The above is my belief, but unfortunately there is no evidence to support this.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Kathleen Smith detailed several mishaps involving Penny-Tui on the day she was fatally injured.

Without further admissions from Smith, he felt there was insufficient evidence to charge her with anything.

But there were still loose ends and Hewett didn't let the matter go. For one thing, detectives hadn’t been aware of a statement by Anne’s brother, Tame Rangihaeta, when they interviewed Smith. Rangihaeta was first on the scene and initially revived Penny-Tui.

He said that after the child was taken to hospital, Smith took him to the bathroom at her house and demonstrated what had happened. Rangihaeta was suspicious. The tub had dried soap and dirt in it. It didn’t look like it had been used that day. Smith also told him she’d dropped clothes she was carrying when she found Penny-Tui, but there were none on the bathroom floor. “Her story just wasn’t right to me,” Rangihaeta said. “But I didn’t say anything.”

A month later, Paki and Hewett spoke to Smith again at her parents’ home in Auckland. By then, she was heavily pregnant and wouldn’t be interviewed without her parents and husband present.

The detectives probed her on Penny-Tui’s drop in temperature and the condition of her bathtub. Smith said there was a delay in her contacting an ambulance after Penny-Tui was injured, but she couldn’t be sure how long.

Questioned on Rangihaeta’s statement, Smith was adamant: he was wrong about the dry bathtub and the fact she’d said she dropped clothes in the bathroom.

The interview concluded with Hewett telling Smith the matter would be referred to the coroner. The police investigation was over.

Penny-Tui’s death ‘an accident’

The coronial inquiry for Penny-Tui was held in March 1986. It heard that the pathologist who did the post-mortem had found that any one of Smith’s explanations for what happened could have resulted in Penny-Tui’s fatal injuries, and that police had concluded her death was an accident. Coroner Marcus Poole ruled the child’s cause of death was bronchopneumonia, secondary to acute swelling of the brain consistent with her being severely shaken. Gerald Taputoro walked out of the inquest in disgust.

“I wanted to take matters into my own hands, but my brother … said to me this is something that we’re going to have to deal with as a family for a long time and I left it at that. No-one ever said we could contest this, or we can push this a bit further.”

Anne and Gerald went on to have two more children, but Penny-Tui’s death drove a wedge through their relationship. The pair remained married, but lived separate lives and never talked about what had happened to their daughter.

“I got no satisfaction or justice from [the inquest] so I probably took it out on my wife,” Gerald says. “She met Kathy at the kōhanga reo and made the decision for her to look after our daughter. I only found out after the fact.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Penny-Tui’s death has had a profound impact on her father, Gerald Taputoro.

The couple sold their businesses in Dannevirke and had to sell their house to pay off a bank loan. Gerald battled depression and chronic back pain. He prioritised his children over work.

“We closed off as a whānau and became very protective of the children.”

Whenever Gerald told new people about his life he’d start talking about Penny-Tui and cry. “All that I knew was that we never had a say,” he says, “Penny-Tui never had a voice.” He knew he had to do something, but he didn’t know what.

In 2018, Gerald and Anne’s eldest daughter Seletar was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease. She spent months in hospital. When Gerald visited, they would spend hours talking about their lost daughter and sister. Seletar told her father not to let it go.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Penny-Tui’s sisters Toni-Maree (left) and Seletar Taputoro.

Gerald requested Penny-Tui’s coronial file from the Ministry of Justice. No-one in the whānau had seen it before. Gerald and Anne had heard Smith’s explanations earlier, but now, upon reading the file, they were shocked. As were Penny-Tui’s siblings.

“I was just blown away,” Penny-Tui’s sister Toni-Maree says. “How could anyone do that to a child who wasn’t even their own? And even then I didn’t believe it.”

In search of more answers, the family contacted police.

Things moved quickly.

A new investigation, and a new version of events

In October 2018, an email thread circulated among some of the most senior police officers in New Zealand. One message was from Detective Superintendent Tim Anderson, the national crime manager, to Detective Inspector Tom Fitzgerald: “This fits squarely with your current course you are developing.”

Anderson was referring to a new interview method developed by Fitzgerald called the Complex Investigation Phased Engagement Model (CIPEM), designed to get recalcitrant cold case suspects to talk to police. If Kathleen Smith was reinterviewed, Anderson thought the method could be useful.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Tom Fitzgerald, who was a detective inspector in 2018, was the architect of CIPEM.

CIPEM dispensed with the formalities of a typical police interview. Comfortable chairs were used, there was no desk or note-taking, food was often shared and interviewers projected empathy. The idea was to create a “fireside chat” environment, where interviewees felt comfortable talking.

“I look forward to the coff [confession] and seeing some kind of closure for the whānau,” Anderson wrote in an email to Detective Senior Sergeant James Patea, the national child protection co-ordinator, who he’d asked to review the file. “I’d love to be there when you tell them in person. That’s why I love this job … There is no pressure as I know you guys will get the necessary. Easy.” Fitzgerald also expressed confidence. The key, he said, was putting Kathleen Smith at ease. He wrote in reply that he had a plan for how to do this, but didn’t elaborate: “Best discussed by a phone conference.”

In April 2019, police prepared to use CIPEM to interview Smith, who was living in Hamilton, had obtained a law degree and changed her name to Katrina Werahiko. It was Fitzgerald’s job to get her to agree to the interview. On May 1, 2019, he called Smith. It’s not clear what they discussed, but the next morning, without a lawyer and of her own free will, Smith arrived at a Hamilton police station for an interview.

“There will be some stuff that we talk about today that will be hard,” Detective Sergeant Maania Piahana told her. “Today, it’s about … making sure that you leave here, me knowing what happened and you being able to share that burden [with me].”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Kathleen Smith, pictured here in 2016, changed her name to Katrina Werahiko.

Smith told Piahana she’d loved and adored Penny-Tui. She carried the pain of the child’s death, but insisted she had told the truth to detectives in 1985. “I didn’t mean to hurt her,” she said.

Piahana pushed back: “Kathy … I don’t want you to go back down that same rabbit hole. Today is about making sure that everybody has the truth so that everybody’s lives can move on. This is about getting closure for everyone.”

Slowly, Smith began to recount a new version of the story. She was emotional throughout – crying, hyperventilating and often unable to give clear answers. “I feel like my whole world is collapsing,” she said at one point, “I think my life is going to be over.” Piahana comforted and confronted Smith in equal measure. “Your life is not over,” she told her. “This is going to make your life better because we take it off your shoulders … I just need you to tell me what happened. You’re almost there, I can see it.”

The new story started with Smith playing with Penny-Tui, bouncing the child on her knee, “like giddy-up”, before Penny-Tui fell backwards. After being challenged by Piahana that her story still didn’t explain the severity of Penny-Tui’s injuries, Smith admitted she’d shaken the child. Only later, she said, did she learn of the dangers of shaking a baby. She demonstrated what she did to Penny-Tui by holding her hands out in front of her, and jiggling them. “I don’t know what came over me,” she said.

“I know that something else happened after that,” Piahana said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The burial site of Penny-Tui Taputoro at Wai-o-Turi Marae urupā, which overlooks the Pātea River.

Smith cried and pointed to her left eye.

“So you shook her and then her eyes rolled back in her head?” Piahana asked.

“I didn’t, I didn’t know,” Smith said, before crying again. When she saw Penny-Tui’s eyes rolling she panicked. As she stood up she dropped the child.

“I just freaked out. I didn’t mean to. If only I could take back one minute.”

After more than four hours, the interview was over.

“Kathy, I understand what happened,” Piahana said. “And I know you’ve had this burden to bear. But it’s off your shoulders now.”

Manslaughter prosecution considered

Police considered the interview a success. Smith had provided a new version of events in which she shook and dropped Penny-Tui.

Detective Senior Sergeant Patea called Gerald that afternoon and told him Smith had been reinterviewed, and it went well. But the case would need to be reviewed by police and the Crown before any prosecution.

“[The police] gave us the sense of understanding that she was answerable for what happened to Penny, and I thought we’d finally got to the place where the truth was going to come out and the law would deal with it,” Gerald says. “I really was hopeful that Penny would finally have a voice.”

The file was transferred to police in Manawatū. In October 2019, Detective Senior Sergeant Neil Forlong forwarded it to the Crown solicitor. An experienced investigator, Forlong thought the case warranted an opinion on possible prosecution, but he appeared uneasy about the CIPEM interview conducted by Piahana.

“I have not had the interview transcribed to date because I believe that a … prosecutor should review the interview to accurately appraise themselves not only of the contents but the challenges this interviewing style is likely to raise in any future proceedings.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff (Left to right) Seletar, Toni-Maree, Gerald and Anne Taputoro at the Wai-o-Turi Marae urupā.

Crown solicitor Ben Vanderkolk responded the following month. In his view, there were sufficient grounds to charge Smith with manslaughter, provided there was some medical evidence of Penny-Tui’s injuries and the force required to inflict them by shaking.

Vanderkolk did, though, pay special attention to the CIPEM interview.

“The interviewer tried to get [Smith] to tell the last piece of the story, but she did not do so. So it does remain somewhat difficult to comprehend that brain damage of that nature could be caused to a 20-month-old by shaking her during play. The play was either exceptionally vigorous or there would have been a point at which [Smith] snapped and shook Penny-Tui violently.”

CIPEM has been used in five cases since it was introduced in 2018, and has been at the centre of recent controversy. Several months after Smith was interviewed, the method was used by two detectives to extract a confession from a man suspected of killing Upper Hutt woman Lois Tolley, who was shot in her home in 2016. A High Court judge later ruled the detectives had misled the man, and "manipulated" him to make a confession that was “very flawed” and “not credible”. The prosecution against the man and two others charged with Tolley’s murder subsequently collapsed.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Crown solicitor Ben Vanderkolk said there were sufficient grounds to charge Kathleen Smith with manslaughter, provided there was some medical evidence of Penny-Tui’s injuries and the force required to inflict them by shaking.

In this case, Vanderkolk felt the information gleaned was reliable. Piahana was firm with Smith, but she engaged with her in a “kind, patient and respectful” manner and was not “forceful or overbearing”.

While Smith was “exceptionally distressed” and at times “operated under significant psychological distress”, she had a law degree, knew her rights and could have ended the interview, but chose not to.

“She appeared to engage with the idea that telling the truth after all the years she had suffered for Penny-Tui’s death, would help her.”

A major blow to a family’s search for answers

In 2020, as police readied their case against Smith, the prosecution was dealt a major blow – Penny-Tui’s medical records had been destroyed by the Capital and Coast District Health Board less than two years earlier. No digital copies were made, and pathological slides were also nowhere to be found.

Patea and another senior detective visited the whānau Taputoro to deliver the news: the prosecution could not proceed.

“It was heartbreaking,” Gerald says. “I just held my daughters and cried. All we wanted was for Penny-Tui to have a voice … and all of a sudden it wasn’t going to happen.

“I felt it was partly my fault for not doing something earlier.”

In a statement to Stuff, police said it was unclear why the relevant medical records were not attached to the original investigation file.

“There have been significant changes in the last four decades in relation to record-keeping, not least of which include the technological advances in terms of electronic record-keeping,” Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan said. “It would certainly be expected today that all relevant medical records would be retained within the police investigation file.”

Police have no record of the file being reviewed prior to the family’s request in 2018, Sheridan said. Likely because the original investigation concluded Penny-Tui’s death was accidental and the case was closed.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Penny-Tui’s family are united in their grief.

‘I’m not sure what kind of closure the whānau is seeking’

Kathleen Smith, or Katrina Werahiko as she is now known, still lives in Hamilton. On the University of Waikato’s website she’s listed as an expert in dispute resolution and Māori legal issues.

The 62-year-old did not respond to repeated requests for comment from Stuff, but her lawyer noted Smith was unable to comment on any differences between interviews she’d given decades apart as she had never seen the transcripts of them.

“As a young mother … pregnant with her second child, she was subjected to a gruelling police investigation and coronial inquest. She was cleared of any wrongdoing. She was then subject to subsequent investigations in 2019, and cleared of any wrongdoing again.

“Our client never previously engaged legal counsel because she never considered it necessary having not committed a crime. She has only now engaged counsel for fear that your article will cause undue and irreparable harm to her. To subject her to public scrutiny now after nearly four decades is unfair, unjustified and not a matter of public interest.”

Smith’s only direct comment on the case was a letter she wrote to the Taputoro whānau, provided to Stuff by one of her friends.

“No amount of words can express how deeply saddened and devastated I am for the heartbreaking loss of Penny-Tui,” she wrote.

“There is not a day that goes by where I [don’t] think about her and am so heartbroken that the whānau never got to see her grow up and have her own children.”

“Anne and Gerald, I have carried so much heartache, pain and sorrow … and from the bottom of my heart, I am so very sorry for your loss.

“After two interviews with authorities, I am not sure what kind of closure the whānau are seeking. I have moved on in my life and hope you find closure in your hearts. I pray for healing prayers. I pray from the bottom of my heart that God will help you with the closure you need. May God bless you all at this time.”

‘I don’t deserve to be happy’

The whānau Taputoro have precious few mementos of Penny-Tui. There are cards celebrating her birth and an old mobile that used to hang above her cot. Photos of her riding her trike and learning to walk. But that’s it.

“There hasn’t been a day, a week, a month in these passing years that I have not missed her physical presence,” Gerald says.

“I never got to see her grow into a young woman. I never got to be at the birth of her children, my mokopuna. I never got to give her away in marriage.”

He and Anne still blame themselves for what happened to their daughter. Gerald in particular, for not taking Penny-Tui home the day before she was fatally injured.

“If I had acted on my instincts I think my daughter would still be with me today. It was my role to protect her … but I didn’t and I don’t deserve to be happy.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Anne Taputoro believes Kathleen Smith is yet to tell the full story of what happened to Penny-Tui.

Anne says she should never have left Penny-Tui with Smith.

“I was her mother. I should have been caring for her. I was just too busy working and I learnt a hard lesson for that. I blame no-one else but me.”

The guilt endures for the whānau, but so do the questions about the death of Penny-Tui. Gerald and Anne cannot answer them. All they can do is appeal to the one person who can – Kathleen Smith.

“Something happened to our baby, and only she knows,” Anne says. “You know that, Kathy. You know very well we don’t have the truth. I gave you my daughter … I gave you the love of our life – the star – … and you took her away from us. We don’t know how, and all we want to know is what happened.”

This feature was edited by Michael Wright.