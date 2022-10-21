74-year-old pedestrian killed in central Dunedin crash

A pedestrian later died in Dunedin Hospital, after a crash on Carroll St.

A pedestrian who died in hospital after being struck by a car in central Dunedin may have walked out in front of the vehicle, police say.

Emergency services were called to Carroll St after a person was hit by a vehicle about 2.30pm on Thursday.

The woman was taken to Dunedin Hospital in critical condition, and died that evening.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A pedestrian is believed to have walked out in front of this car on Carroll St, Dunedin on Thursday afternoon.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said early indications were that the 74-year-old woman “has just walked into the path of the oncoming vehicle as it was travelling down the hill”.

A visibly upset person, understood to be the driver of a blue Volkswagon, was treated at the scene.

The street was initially cordoned off while the police serious crash unit examined the scene.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.