Eight teenagers arrested after stolen car spiked by police in Papakura

Eight youths have been arrested after a stolen car they were driving was spiked by police.

The two cars they were driving were spiked at different points between Thames and Papakura early on Sunday morning.

Police spotted two suspicious cars – a Toyota and a Subaru – in Thames around 3.30am on Monday, but the cars sped off when they saw the patrol car, a police spokesperson said.

Police didn't stop or chase the cars, but confirmed at least one of the cars had been reported stolen.

Instead, police kept track of the cars from a helicopter, eventually spiking the Subaru first, near an intersection with State Highway One.

Five occupants got out of that car and then got into the second vehicle and continued to drive north on SH1.

Police then spiked the second car on SH1 near the Papakura junction.

All the teens fled the car and were soon arrested by police.