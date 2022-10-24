Parents afraid to let kids leave the house amid surge in violent youth crime

The mother of a 14-year-old boy said her son was “tackled and repeatedly kicked in the head” by a group of youths on Saturday. (File photo)

Families of two teenagers assaulted at the weekend say they are scared to let their children leave the house amid an apparent surge in crime among young people in Christchurch.

The mother of a 14-year-old boy said her son was “tackled and repeatedly kicked in the head” by a group of youths who then stole his hoodie in Linwood on Saturday.

Another teenager was chased by a gang of young people who tripped him to the ground and beat him up to steal a pair of shoes he’d bought with his birthday money.

It comes as rising concerns over youth crime have prompted community programme Crime Stoppers to launch a new campaign, Creating a Safer Aotearoa, aimed at supporting families to provide anonymous information about criminal activity among young people.

READ MORE:

* Spikes, helicopter and 90km before police arrest alleged youth offenders

* 'This isn’t gang related, this is TikTok': Retailers plead for help to stop teen offenders

* Victims of ramraids, robberies brace for things to get worse, not better



“It’s about breaking the cycle with youths,” Crime Stoppers chief executive Hadyn Smith said.

“One call about a ramraid, a robbery or even who was involved could perhaps remove someone from a life of crime or whānau from the misery of being stuck in a bad place.”

Christchurch has seen as series of violent incidents involving young people in recent weeks, including a number at the city’s bus exchange which have left commuters and shopkeepers afraid for their safety.

Do you know more? Email reporters@press.co.nz.

The mother of the 14-year-old attacked in Linwood said her son had never been targeted in such a way before.

“Thankfully there is no damage, just swelling and bruising around his face. I cried seeing him like that, and automatically went crazy at the situation,” she said.

She believes the same group assaulted another boy just moments before.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A police spokesperson said they responded to two “disorder incidents” in Linwood on Saturday about 5pm. (File photo)

In a separate incident, the stepmum of a 15-year-old boy, who did not want to be named, said she and her partner were “absolutely fuming” after their son was left beaten, bruised and shoeless on Saturday.

She said a group of about 15 youths chased the boy and caught him on Aldwins Rd in Linwood.

“They tripped him up and punched him four times and took his shoes off him. Lucky for us people stopped and chased after them but lost them,” she said.

“We both worry when he leaves the house now as this is happening far too much.”

The gang stole the boy’s shoes that he had bought with his birthday money, and he was left with cuts on his lip and eye.

Toni Gardiner was at home when she and her husband Steven heard kids yelling and laughing on the street. She didn’t think much of it until she heard screaming.

“I went zooming outside where my husband and neighbour were. We all rushed out the gate and saw a bunch of kids around one boy, but the next second they bolted.

“Our neighbour called the police while my husband checked the boy out,” Gardiner said.

Gardiner was angry people in their cars had driven past and not stopped to help.

“Since when did it become normal to drive past a child getting beaten up? People need to be made aware that it is everyone’s problem and that we all need to look out for each other – not turn a blind eye to what is right in front of us” she said.

A police spokesperson said they responded to two “disorder incidents” in Linwood on Saturday about 5pm.

“Two people have minor injuries and have reported their possessions were taken in the incidents.

“Police have spoken with the injured people to establish the circumstances of the incidents,” they said.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Police kept track of the cars from a helicopter. (File photo)

Meanwhile, in South Auckland, eight youths were arrested after a stolen car they were driving was spiked by police.

Police spotted two suspicious cars – a Toyota and a Subaru – in Thames about 3.30am on Monday, but the cars sped off when they saw the patrol car, a police spokesperson said.

Officers didn't stop or pursue the cars, but confirmed at least one of the cars had been reported stolen.

Instead, they kept track from a helicopter, eventually spiking the Subaru first, near an intersection with State Highway One.

All eight were caught and arrested, and youth aid referrals will be made.