Judge orders retrial as jury can't decide on rape verdicts

The man keeps name suppression until he is able to be retried on the charges of rape.

A jury has either acquitted or been unable to decide if a Wellington man who climbed into the beds of sleeping drunk women sexually assaulted them.

The Wellington District Court jury, who began their deliberations last week, have not been able to reach unanimous or majority verdicts on several of the charges.

They found the 25-year-old not guilty on four charges of unlawful sexual connection and indecent assault but were unable to decide on the four charges of rape.

Judge Andrew Becroft dismissed the lesser charges and ordered a retrial on the charges of rape.

Several women made formal complaints to police about similar sexual assaults on them and a police investigation began after there was social media comment about attacks taking place.

The man had pleaded not guilty to the charges. His name remains suppressed.

The Crown has alleged the women would wake to find the man had got into their bed and was raping or touching them before then rolling over and falling asleep.

The jury heard two weeks of evidence, some of it tearful, from six complainants, who all told similar stories.

They were out, at a party or drinking; they stayed the night, and he got into bed with them. They allegedly woke to find he was already raping them or, in one case, persistently touching despite being told no.

All said they had liked him but did not want to have sex with him.

His defence to it all was that they had consented and were making it all up – except for the indecent assaults, which he said did not happen.

Rebekah Parsons-King/RNZ Judge Andrew Becroft told the jury they had to guard against thinking a man was guilty based on the number of complainants.

The judge had told the jury to guard against thinking a man accused of sex offences must be guilty because of the “weight of numbers”.

He said one of the issues for the jury was whether intoxication had affected memories of events. It also affected the issue of consent and whether complainants were too drunk to consent, whether they couldn’t remember whether they consented, or whether they did something when they were drunk that they would never do sober. Consent given and later regretted could still be consent, he said.

The man’s lawyer, Val Nisbet, ​ had said that through the drinks and drugs, they had forgotten they had consented.

“He’s a young man who doesn’t behave well all the time, but bad behaviour – if you categorise it as that – doesn’t mean criminal.”