Thrill-seeking children as young as 10 fuel record number of car thefts

Stolen cars, driven by children, have been used in ramraids in Christchurch in recent months. (File photo)

Out of control, thrill-seeking children, some as young as 10 years old, have propelled car thefts in Canterbury to record highs.

Stuff has learned that more than 400 vehicles were reported stolen across the district in August - about twice what was considered normal a few years ago.

The numbers have been steadily increasing since the beginning of the year.

Many of the cars are thought to have been stolen by youngsters, who then drive them like maniacs, use them to commit crimes such as ramraids, and post videos of their antics on social media platforms, including TikTok and Snapchat.

READ MORE:

* Rise in cop cars being rammed as police grapple with more 'volatile' situations

* Car theft up by nearly 75% in Hutt Valley, while rates spikes across Wellington

* 'A real worry': Two 12-year-olds caught in group of six youths stealing cars



Frustrated frontline cops say a change in the police’s pursuit policy nearly two years ago has left them largely powerless to stop young people once they’re behind the wheel.

Instead, they often have to sit back and watch as the youths – some of whom can barely see over the steering wheel – speed, weave in and out of traffic, run red lights and drive on the wrong side of the road.

In some instances, the young car thieves have been known to deliberately ram, nudge or cut off other motorists, as they try to impress their passengers and followers on social media with increasingly reckless behaviour.

And it’s just a matter of time until they kill themselves, or an innocent member of the public, police sources say.

SUPPLIED Offenders ramraided a dairy on Roberts St in Lincoln in August.

“These kids don’t give a s.... It’s just a way of getting a thrill,” one source said.

About 3.30am on Saturday, a stolen car driven by a 15-year-old crashed on Stanmore Rd, to the east of central Christchurch. The 15-year-old front seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle and suffered critical injuries. Two others in the back seat, aged 10 and 13, emerged unscathed.

Prior to the crash, police had signalled for the car to stop, but it sped off. The officers did not give chase.

Two days later, another stolen car, again thought to be driven by a child, knocked a cyclist off her bike on Daniels Rd in Redwood. The cyclist sustained moderate injuries.

Police believe several hardcore groups of young people are responsible for the rise in car thefts across the district.

Sometimes a crew can steal up to 10 cars in a night, and drive around in a convoy - switching and ditching vehicles if they come under scrutiny from police.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The scene of Saturday’s crash in which several children were involved.

Young people from across the social spectrum have become involved in the crimes, lured in by the excitement of driving and the rush of breaking the law and trying not to be caught, a police source said.

“It’s the drug that they enjoy.”

Ramraids were a by-product of the car thefts, often committed as the young people “seek to experience another thrill”, the source said.

The most commonly stolen vehicles in Canterbury, as is the case elsewhere in the country, are Toyota Aqua and Mark X, Mazda Demio, Nissan Tiida and Subaru Legacy.

Some people have had their cars returned, only for them to be taken again and again.

The police sources said they were growing increasingly frustrated at police’s inability to combat the issue.

Hanna McCallum/Stuff The Prebbleton Dairy has been ramraided several times this year.

In some cases, the young thieves were baiting officers, knowing they were unable to chase them.

“Our no-pursuits policy is fuelling this situation because they know if they drive like idiots, we won’t do anything,” one source said.

Another source said: “The police should never have changed the pursuing driver policy. We’ve enabled them [young people] to offend at will.”

In December 2020, police changed their fleeing driver policy so that safety was prioritised over catching offenders immediately.

Under the revised policy, only scenarios where there is an immediate and obvious threat to life - such as a kidnapping or an active shooter - might justify a pursuit.

In the 10 years before the change, there were 63 deaths related to the pursuit of fleeing drivers, including four innocent third parties.

In the 15 months that followed (Stuff only has figures to March 21), no-one died while being chased. During that period, three drivers who fled police but were not pursued, were killed in crashes.

The police’s fleeing driver policy is again under review.

On Tuesday, Christchurch Metro prevention manager Inspector Leairne Dow, confirmed police had noticed an increase in reported car thefts in parts of the city. She said vehicle crime could have “a devastating impact” and asked people to be “extra vigilant”.

Of the 33 young people that were scheduled to appear in the Christchurch Youth Court on Tuesday, two-thirds faced charges of unlawfully taking and/or using cars.

The Youth Court typically deals with defendants aged 14 to 17.

After spending a month in custody at a youth residence, one of the youths was released on bail despite previously admitting to cutting off her ankle bracelet and participating in the ramraid of an Ashburton dairy in September. She faced further charges of unlawfully taking and using motor vehicles.

Children aged 13 and younger are usually handled in the community by police. They are only brought before the court if they are charged with serious offences. Unlawfully taking and using a motor vehicle, which carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment, is not one of them.

Tips to stop your car being stolen

Lock your car, and never leave your car unattended with the keys in it.

Park off the street, out of sight, or in a secure parking facility.

Fit an alarm or immobiliser and use a steering lock.

Members of the public should contact police on 111 if they see suspicious activity around cars, or call 105 after the fact.