Dunedin man jailed after stabbing neighbour for 'talking about him'

A man who threatened to kill his neighbour before stabbing him, told police he was “at breaking point” after tension had been building between the pair for a while.

Paul Edward Brewer, 59, appeared via video-link for sentencing before Judge David Robinson in the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday.

He had initially been charged with wounding with intent to cause bodily harm, but later admitted a charge of threatening to kill after an incident at the Glenross Apartments in Dunedin on March 26.

The victim was taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries, while Brewer was taken into custody by armed police.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Paul Brewer is taken into custody after an armed police call-out.

At the time of the attack, the victim was talking to a friend and was incorrectly perceived to be talking about Brewer, who lived in the flat below, Brewer’s lawyer Anne Stevens KC said.

There was evidence that his neighbour was talking about him, she said.

Brewer became involved in a verbal argument with his neighbour, telling him he was going to “kill him”.

He left and returned holding a knife in his hand and the neighbour defended himself with a block of wood.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Paul Brewer was arrested inside a flat at the Glenross Apartments on Dunedin’s Kaikorai Valley Rd.

Brewer wounded the man, with the victim sustaining a deep laceration to his forearm.

He told police that tension between the pair had been building up for a while, and he was at “breaking point”.

He later told a court report writer he wasn’t sure if those slights were real or imagined.

He expressed remorse in a letter to the judge, and acknowledged that the injury sustained could have resulted in “a tragedy”.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Brewer was arrested at a property on Kaikorai Valley Rd.

Stevens said her client had maintained stability in the community up until the incident.

Judge Robinson noted Brewer’s history of mental health difficulties, and that he had last been before the court in 2011.

Brewer was sentenced to three-and-a-half years’ imprisonment.

The judge ordered that the knife used during the attack be destroyed.