Drunk teen inflicts $2000 damage to ambulance

A drunk teenager has caused $2000 worth of damage to an ambulance after regaining consciousness on the way to hospital.

Police were called at about 4.30pm on Saturday, after the ambulance crew visited a Queens Dr address, Sergeant Matt Lee, said.

An 18-year-old was found lying face-down on the pavement.

‘’He was unconscious but breathing.’’

The intoxicated teen was assessed by ambulance staff, and transferred to Dunedin Hospital ED.

However, during the journey the teen ‘’regained consciousness in the ambulance and became extremely violent towards ambulance and police staff, causing $2000 worth of damage inside the ambulance’’.

Charges were likely, he said.

St John Area operations manager Coastal Otago, Doug Third, said: ‘’The health and wellbeing of our people are of the upmost importance, and we do not tolerate any aggressive behaviour towards our people’’.

Staff were uninjured in the incident, with no significant damage was caused to the vehicle.