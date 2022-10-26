Woman pleads not guilty to murder after man found dead in car in south Auckland

The man was found dead in a car on Hobart Cres.

A woman has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder after a man was found dead in a car in south Auckland.

Police were called to Hobart Cres in Wattle Downs at about 10.42pm on October 9 where the man was found dead.

A 41-year-old woman was then arrested and appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday.

Her lawyer, Jo Murdoch, entered a not guilty plea on behalf of her client and asked for interim name suppression to continue for two weeks.

Justice Timothy Brewer set a trial date down for April 2024.

Interim name suppression is to continue for two weeks and the man also cannot be named as it could identify the woman, Justice Brewer said.