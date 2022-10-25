Large police investigation under way at Dunedin house

A police officer outside a home at the intersection of Highgate and Hereford Streets in Dunedin.

A large number of police officers are on the scene of an incident at a house in the hilly Dunedin suburb of Roslyn.

Police were carrying out a scene examination on a property at the intersection of Highgate and Hereford Streets on Tuesday evening.

The response is believed to be linked to a family harm incident, a spokesperson said.

By 8pm, there was a visible police presence inside and outside the large two-storey home, including detectives and uniformed officers.

A neighbour said police and specialist forensic staff had been at the property since the afternoon.