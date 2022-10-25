Large police investigation under way at Dunedin house
A large number of police officers are on the scene of an incident at a house in the hilly Dunedin suburb of Roslyn.
Police were carrying out a scene examination on a property at the intersection of Highgate and Hereford Streets on Tuesday evening.
The response is believed to be linked to a family harm incident, a spokesperson said.
By 8pm, there was a visible police presence inside and outside the large two-storey home, including detectives and uniformed officers.
A neighbour said police and specialist forensic staff had been at the property since the afternoon.