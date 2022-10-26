Auckland man charged after mechanic business issues more than 900 illegal WoFs

More than 900 WoFs were revoked after being found to have been issued without proper certification. (File photo)

A man has been charged after more than 900 cars had their warrants of fitness when they were found to have been issued without proper certification.

Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency) confirmed a man had been charged with dishonesty offences after a months-long investigation into the matter.

In June, hundreds of people received letters telling them Waka Kotahi was investigating a mechanic in Auckland for incorrectly issuing warrants.

It said it found over the course of six months, from October 2021 to April 2022, the shop issued 903 vehicles with warrants which have since been revoked.

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said the man appeared at Papakura District Court on October 13 facing a representative dishonesty charge.

He would reappear in court at a later date.

The letter to motorists sent in June asked car owners to get new warrants as their cars were not compliant.

It said the agency believed the warrants had been issued by a person who had not been appointed as an official vehicle inspector “meaning the person did not have the authority to carry out the WoF inspection”.

Car owners faced either dealing with the same mechanic to look for compensation or going elsewhere to have their warrants re-issued.

The Waka Kotahi spokesperson said the agency “isn’t legally liable for the costs related to obtaining a new warrant of fitness in situations like this”.

She said the agency wasn’t able to provide impacted vehicle owners advice on who was responsible, but suggested they contact the issuer of the warrant.

At the time of the investigation, a spokesperson for the mechanic said “some people have been coming back and we’ve been sorting it out for them”.