Girl stabbed during early morning incident in Dunedin

Police staff at the scene of a reported family harm incident in the Dunedin suburb of Roslyn.

A young girl is understood to have been stabbed during a family harm incident in Dunedin.

Emergency services were called to a property in Roslyn on Tuesday about 2.50am.

A St John ambulance and a rapid response vehicle responded to the scene. The victim was taken to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries.

Police and St John declined to confirm the age of the victim, who Stuff understands is a pre-teen girl.

READ MORE:

* One person detained after armed police swarm Dunedin property

* Large police investigation under way at Dunedin house

* Dunedin man jailed after stabbing neighbour for 'talking about him'



Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Police have cordoned off the large property.

It is also understood the offender was known to the victim, with police only confirming it was a “family harm incident”.

The property remained cordoned off on Wednesday with forensic staff at the address.

Police could not confirm whether a suspect had been taken into custody.