Girl stabbed in bed during early morning 'family harm incident' in Dunedin
A girl stabbed in a family harm incident in Dunedin was in bed at the time, Stuff understands.
Emergency services were called to a property in Roslyn about 2.50am on Tuesday.
A St John ambulance and a rapid response vehicle responded to the scene. The victim was taken to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries. A condition update was not available on Wednesday afternoon.
Police and St John declined to confirm the age of the victim, who Stuff understands is a pre-teen girl.
It is understood the offender was known to the victim, with police only confirming it was a “family harm incident”.
The property remained cordoned off on Wednesday with forensic staff at the address.
Police could not confirm whether a suspect had been taken into custody.