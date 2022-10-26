Girl stabbed in bed during early morning 'family harm incident' in Dunedin

Police staff at the scene of a reported family harm incident in the Dunedin suburb of Roslyn.

A girl stabbed in a family harm incident in Dunedin was in bed at the time, Stuff understands.

Emergency services were called to a property in Roslyn about 2.50am on Tuesday.

A St John ambulance and a rapid response vehicle responded to the scene. The victim was taken to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries. A condition update was not available on Wednesday afternoon.

Police and St John declined to confirm the age of the victim, who Stuff understands is a pre-teen girl.

Police have cordoned off the large property.

It is understood the offender was known to the victim, with police only confirming it was a “family harm incident”.

The property remained cordoned off on Wednesday with forensic staff at the address.

Police could not confirm whether a suspect had been taken into custody.