Prison officer's birthday kindness ends career as gift of food contained cannabis

Okotai Ruaporo’s 18-year career as a prison officer ended when he tried to be kind to a prisoner. (File photo)

A prison officer was taken advantage of when he agreed to bring a birthday meal from a prisoner’s family that included tomato sauce, cheese, sweet and sour pork – and, unbeknown to him, cannabis.

Okotai Ruaporo, 66, was not charged with smuggling the cannabis, just the food, into Rimutaka Prison at Upper Hutt, but it was enough for him to have to resign, putting an end to an 18-year career, a judge in the Hutt Valley District Court heard on Wednesday.

Ruaporo’s lawyer, Chris Nicholls, said Ruaporo was working in the Maori focus unit and was befriended by a prisoner from the Cook Islands, like himself.

The prisoner asked Ruaporo to bring in food for a birthday celebration.

READ MORE:

* Deputy director among nine Rimutaka Prison staff suspended amid corruption probe

* 'No evidence' currently to prove allegations prison staff member was in relationship with prisoner

* Corrections officer 'tried to smuggle drugs' into Rimutaka Prison

* A dozen prison staff under scrutiny as long-running corruption probe nears end



Nicholls said Ruaporo visited the man’s family in Porirua on a Sunday after church and was given the food. He was naive and was taken advantage of.

He knew he was not supposed to bring food into the prison for inmates but justified it by thinking he could bring lunch for himself, so on the Monday morning, March 28, at the prison the bag was put through the scanner and cannabis was discovered along with the food.

He pleaded guilty in court on his first appearance, three days later.

Nicholls said Ruaporo was a trusting man whose trust was abused.

He was closely involved in his church and community, and had raised six children.

Ross Giblin/Stuff It was against the Corrections Act for officers to take food into prison for inmates. (File photo)

Police prosecutor Ryan Kelly said Ruaporo was an experienced officer who would have understood the significance of taking in the food.

Judge Bruce Davidson said Ruaporo was not prosecuted for bringing the cannabis into the prison. He knew he should not have taken in the food.

He had already suffered a heavy penalty by losing his job and would suffer more because of the inevitable publicity.

Ruaporo’s life revolved around family and church and the judge said he didn’t see the need for any punishment beyond ordering him to come up for sentence if called upon within nine months.

The sentence means so long as Ruaporo does not offend again, no further punishment was imposed.