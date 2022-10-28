Pool champ and pokies boss on dishonesty charges after major investigation

New Zealand’s greatest-ever pool player, his now-dead wife and an influential pokie machine official involved in distributing over $15m a year in funds have been charged with the alleged theft of gaming machine grants.

Twenty-time New Zealand pool champion Matthew Edwards is one of four people charged by the Department of Internal Affairs in a long-running investigation.

Among the others were Edwards’ late partner and fellow pool champion, Molrudee Kasamchaiyan, who died in September of a brain tumour, and a senior sports official who has name suppression until trial next year.

The fourth defendant is Jinsheng ‘Jackson’ Rao, whose company Dawn Management has provided management services to four pokie trusts, which between them operate 671 pokies in 44 pubs and last year distributed $17.27m in grants.

Rao denies the charges, saying the grants in question were entirely legitimate and in keeping with DIA policy.

Rao has been in the Department of Internal Affairs’ (DIA) sights for some time. The DIA’s director of gaming, Dave Robson, said in a statement that “other allegations involving Mr Rao’s involvement in the Class 4 sector remain under active investigation” and appealed for those with information to come forward.

In May, a newsletter written by Robson detailed an early-hours operation where the Gambling Investigations team executed a search warrant, scaling an electric gate to access a property. He wrote: “It's clear someone is inside. With no answer, nor response to the loud knocks on the front door, the team have no choice other than to force entry into the property to mitigate the risk of any evidence loss.”

The DIA said that episode related to the ongoing investigation into Rao, but was not related to this set of charges.

The DIA said the present prosecution, launched back in June last year, was over Rao’s “alleged involvement in the theft of Class 4 [pokie] grant funds” from the Dragon Community Trust.

Rao is a former director and shareholder of Dragon, but now runs what’s known in pokieland as a management company, Dawn Management, which sits between a pokie trust and the pubs to perform services like machine maintenance and grant management.

Dragon owns 135 pokies in nine pubs, and gave grants of $4.55m in 2021. Amongst the other trusts Rao has provided management services for are Rano, Milestone and BlueSky, giving him a pivotal role in the sector.

Rao is also chairman of the Auckland-based New Zealand Chinese Culture and Arts Foundation, which has received $1.87m in gaming grants, the majority from trusts he’s associated with. On its website, he’s described as “long been actively engaged in charitable trust work in New Zealand” with “the passions to contribute to New Zealand community, and enjoys a high reputation in local Chinese community”.

Rao was also formerly a shareholder of New Zealand Culture and Media Group, which has received $3.596m in gaming grants, including $1.134m from Dragon. He has extensive residential property interests in Auckland. He did not return a call for comment.

Peter Dengate-Thrush, the chairman of the industry body, the Gaming Machine Association (GMANZ), said he didn’t know about the specifics of the case, but GMANZ would suspend and ban anyone convicted of gaming-related offences. "GMANZ supports strong regulation and wants an active enforcing regulator,” he said.

Mike Knell, chief executive of one of the largest gaming trusts, the New Zealand Community Trust, said they supported the DIA investigation. “There have been enough red flags to cause concern for a considerable time.”

Matt Edwards, in a file photo dating from 2007, is a multiple New Zealand pool champion.

According to the New Zealand Pool Association website, Edwards and Kasemchaiyan are both ranked number one in New Zealand’s men’s and women’s rankings.

Kaisamchaynen, 43, was also a board member of the World Pool Association, and had represented New Zealand, Germany and Thailand in international competition. Her obituary said she was “considered New Zealand’s most successful female cue-sports player” winning multiple New Zealand and Oceania pool and snooker titles.

Kasemchaiyan was the president of Auckland Pool Incorporated, which received $6,505 in funding from Dragon in 2018 before dissolving.

Dragon also granted a total of $197,115 to the New Zealand Pool Association between 2017 and 2019 - by far the organisation’s most substantial income. Accounts show most of that grant money being spent on ‘player funding’.

Gaming machine grants are not permitted for professional sport. In a statement, Rao said the DIA was alleging the grants were made to professional players, but that neither Edwards nor Kasemchaiyan considered themselves professional. Rao said the Gaming Act permitted amateurs to earn “occasional modest cash prizes” and the pair had won under $8000 in prize money in six years, a sum far outweighed by their costs. He said the grants had been made in line with DIA’s own guidelines.

Rao said he didn’t have involvement in some of the charges laid against the others.

Christchurch-born Edwards has won the New Zealand title 20 times. He will make a pre-trial appearance at the Auckland District Court in November. Edwards is understood to be overseas and could not be reached for comment.