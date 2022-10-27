'They didn't slow down, they didn't stop': Youths in stolen cars opening doors, deliberately hitting cyclists

Police are yet to arrest the drivers involved in the two incidents (file photo).

Children in stolen cars appear to have deliberately hit cyclists in Christchurch in separate incidents this week.

In an escalation of recent reckless behaviour that has frontline police worried, Stuff has learned the young car thieves are suspected of knocking two people off their bikes by driving by them with open doors.

The first incident happened on Daniels Rd, Redwood, about 12.15pm on Monday, and left a woman with moderate injuries.

Then, about 6.20pm on Tuesday, across town on Centaurus Rd, Hillsborough, another cyclist was knocked off his bike. He suffered serious injuries.

Police are yet to arrest the drivers involved in either of those incidents.

Les Rattray, 48, witnessed Monday’s incident. He said he saw a car full of young people speeding down Daniels Rd with an open rear passenger door. It then appeared to veer towards the cyclist and hit her.

Rattray was first on the scene, and said he was appalled by what he witnessed.

“They deliberately hit her. They didn’t slow down, they didn’t stop.”

Rather than chasing after the car full of youths, Rattray tended to the injured woman who was upside down on the road, tangled in her bike and screaming.

He described the actions of those involved as “gutless and pathetic”. They could have killed the cyclist, he said.

Police said investigations into both incidents were ongoing.

On Wednesday, Stuff revealed out-of-control, thrill-seeking children, some as young as 10 years old, have propelled car thefts in Canterbury to record highs.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Stolen cars, driven by children, have been used in ramraids in Christchurch in recent months. (File photo)

More than 400 vehicles were reported stolen across the district in August – about twice what was considered normal a few years ago.

The numbers have been steadily increasing since the beginning of the year.

Many of the cars are thought to have been stolen by young people, who then drive them like maniacs, use them to commit crimes such as ramraids, and post videos of their antics on social media platforms, including TikTok and Snapchat.

Frustrated frontline cops say a change in the police’s pursuit policy nearly two years ago has left them largely powerless to stop children once they’re behind the wheel.

Instead, they often have to sit back and watch as the youths – some of whom can barely see over the steering wheel – speed, weave in and out of traffic, run red lights and drive on the wrong side of the road.

In some instances, the young car thieves have been known to deliberately ram, nudge or cut off other motorists, as they try to impress their passengers and followers on social media with increasingly reckless behaviour.

Police sources said they feared it was just a matter of time before an innocent member of the public was killed.

SUPPLIED Offenders ramraided a dairy on Roberts St in Lincoln in August.

About 3.30am on Saturday, a stolen car driven by a 15-year-old crashed on Stanmore Rd, to the east of central Christchurch. The 15-year-old front seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle and suffered critical injuries. Two others in the back seat, aged 10 and 13, emerged unscathed.

Prior to the crash, police had signalled for the car to stop, but it sped off. The officers did not give chase.

Young people from across the social spectrum have become involved in stealing cars, lured in by the excitement of driving and the rush of breaking the law and trying not to be caught, a police source said.

In December 2020, police changed their fleeing driver policy so that safety was prioritised over catching offenders immediately.

Under the revised policy, only scenarios where there is an immediate and obvious threat to life - such as a kidnapping or an active shooter - might justify a pursuit.

The police’s fleeing driver policy is again under review.

Tips to stop your car being stolen

Lock your car, and never leave your car unattended with the keys in it.

Park off the street, out of sight, or in a secure parking facility.

Fit an alarm or immobiliser and use a steering lock.

Members of the public should contact police on 111 if they see suspicious activity around cars, or call 105 after the fact.