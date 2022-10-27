Christchurch store owner feels 'totally violated' after being targeted by burglars

Wendy Morrison and her staff spent the early hours of Thursday morning cleaning up the damage left by young burglars overnight.

A Christchurch business owner feels “totally violated” after her store was burgled overnight, while a serious assault happened outside another.

Liquor Centre Hornby owner Wendy Morrison was woken in the early hours of Thursday to a call alerting her to a burglary at the shop.

In footage viewed by Morrison, six young people had gained entry to the store by kicking in the front door, she said.

“It was calculated and methodical, they knew exactly what they were doing,” she said.

“It’s absolutely dreadful, these people need to be stopped. It’s getting way worse, they just don’t understand the impact it has.”

Morrison was left shaken up by the experience, saying it was the first time something like this had happened at her store.

“These people have violated us, it’s far-reaching, it’s not just about the alcohol stolen or the damage, it’s the fear factor.”

Morrison said “thousands and thousands” of dollars worth of damage had been done and alcohol had been stolen.

“It’s surreal, but you have to get on with it. It leaves us vulnerable.”

Police said they were notified of a burglary at a store on Carmen Rd about 2.45am on Thursday. Another burglary was reported about 3am at Halswell BP.

A police spokesperson said initial inquiries suggested the burglary on Carmen Rd was not a ramraid and no-one was found at the scene.

1 NEWS “Sometimes these are difficult offenses to link together,” police say.

A BP staff member confirmed the store had been broken into but did not want to comment further. A police spokesperson said it was not yet determined how entry to the store was made.

There was no indication the burglaries were linked, they said.

Meanwhile, an altercation between two people took place at a store on Colombo St about 8.40pm on Wednesday.

One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition, a police spokesperson said.

A 26-year-old man was charged with assault and was due to appear in Christchurch District Court on November 10.