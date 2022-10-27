Graphic designer who made fake vaccine passes in Covid-19 lockdown named for first time

Rangiora man Peter Solvander is arrested by police for allegedly printing fake vaccine passes.

A graphic designer has been sentenced after a Stuff sting uncovered his Canterbury business producing false vaccine passes, claiming it was to help people “see their loved ones”.

Police swooped Peter David Solvander’s property in January, acting on information gained in the sting, which saw a reporter issued with a fake vaccine pass, alongside three others.

Solvander, from North Canterbury, can now be named after his interim name suppression lapsed. He did not seek a permanent order.

The 61-year-old was sentenced to five months’ community detention by Judge Tom Gilbert at the Christchurch District Court on Thursday, after earlier pleading guilty to a charge of forgery.

He was also ordered to complete 100 hours of community work.

The false passes looked indistinguishable from a valid pass but could not be scanned.

According to the summary of facts, police identified a total of 30 passes on Solvander’s devices when they searched his home.

Solvander said he first made a fake pass to gain access to Christchurch Men’s Prison to visit someone.

Stuff

On January 21, a Stuff journalist using an alias phoned Solvander under the pretence of wanting a vaccine pass to attend a wedding.

Solvander said he believed unvaccinated people were being “unfairly disadvantaged” by being unable to get legitimate vaccine passes.

He copied the My Vaccine Pass form online and created a false template on his office computer.

The reporter was given a false pass in the name of Jake Kelly. While at the address waiting for this false pass, another three fake passes were printed for people on a handwritten list.

Solvander showed the reporter a template on his computer screen and filled in the required details. He then printed four passes and laminated them.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The fake vaccine pass that a Stuff journalist was given by Solvander in exchange for a $40 koha.

He gave the fake pass to the journalist and accepted $40 as a “koha”.

Judge Gilbert said Solvander was “not a bad man per se, he’s just done something stupid”.

He accepted home detention would be damaging for Solvander’s business and could put it under.

“That is not something that I want to see.”

He sentenced Solvander to five months' community detention, which includes a daily curfew of noon to midnight. He must also carry out 100 hours of community work.

Although the counterfeit passes had only generic QR codes, which were not unique to individuals and would not function if scanned, they could likely pass a quick visual check.

Vaccine passes were an official record of a person's Covid-19 vaccination status, and were the only document that could be used to access events or venues that required proof of vaccination status.

Passes had a QR code that could be scanned at venues using a verification app.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said venues could visually check passes instead of scanning them, but using the official app to scan them was encouraged.

During a recorded conversation, Solvander said he used his fake pass to visit a person in jail.

Prison visitors needed to show identification and a vaccine pass.

He had creased the pass so he had an excuse if it did not scan, he said. Although the pass failed to scan correctly, he was allowed in but was told to get a new pass for the next visit.