Machete wielded in boarding house threat

Police officers on the scene of a disorder incident on Mitchell Ave in Mornington, Dunedin. One person was been taken into custody.

A machete-wielding man prompted an armed police call-out in Dunedin.

The incident unfolded at a property on Mitchell Ave in Mornington about 9.30am on Wednesday, Sergeant Matt Lee said.

A person at the boarding house reported that a 29-year-old had been involved in an altercation with another tenant.

It was alleged that the man returned to the victim’s door armed with a machete, and struck the door multiple times before making more threats.

READ MORE:

* Machete-wielding man confronted police in Dunedin

* Thieves steal $10,000 worth of cigarettes and tobacco from Otago supermarket

* Machete and shotgun wielded during alleged Dunedin home invasion



He was located by armed police and taken into custody, Lee said.

The man, who was bailed, is expected to reappear in the Dunedin District Court later next week.

A woman at the scene told Stuff she heard “screaming, running back and forth [and] bashing” prior to police’s arrival.