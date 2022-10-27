Bystander, 83, punched after coming to aid of victim in brutal bus hub assault

Dunedin's bus hub, on Great King St, has been the scene of a number of attacks in recent years, including one on Wednesday that left a man in his 60s in hospital. (File photo)

A man in his 80s was punched in the head when he tried to intervene in a brutal attack on another man outside Dunedin’s central bus station.

A 63-year-old man was pushed into the middle of the road and punched repeatedly in the head and kicked in the body by a younger man who was straddling him.

The assault happened about 6pm on Wednesday at the Great King St bus hub, which is adjacent to the Dunedin Central Police Station, Sergeant Matt Lee said.

An 83-year-old bystander went to help but was also punched when he did so.

The male, aged 45, was still sitting at the bus hub when officers arrived and was arrested, Lee said.

He is to appear in the Dunedin District Court on multiple assault charges.

The first victim was treated at the scene before being taken to Dunedin Hospital.

The bus hub, which opened in 2019, made headlines last year over a series of assaults, including a girl kicking a disabled man in the head and others of teenage boys fighting.

Issues at the bus station prompted Otago Girls’ High School to tell students to arrive at the facility just five minutes before their bus departs.

Police increased patrols in the area following the assaults.